Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has sent a message to Nigerians ahead of the New Year celebrations

The governor who described the year 2021 as a challenging year, urged citizens to be steadfast in prayer and be hopeful

Governor Ortom in his goodwill message showered praises on Nigerians for their resilience in the face of rising security and economic challenges in the past year

Benue state- Ahead of the New Year, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has challenged Nigerians to make informed decisions.

According to the governor, one of such step is to choose and vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into power in the 2023 general elections.

In a goodwill message signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary, Ortom also lauded the people of Benue and Nigerians for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic challenges in 2021, The Cable reports.

New Year: There’s still hope, vote PDP in 2023, Ortom tells Nigerians. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

The governor said citizens demonstrated their indomitable spirit for survival against unabating security and harsh economic situation that was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortom said:

“The year 2021 was no doubt challenging. But I’m happy our people rose to the occasion. The lessons of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the years ahead."

He urged residents of Benue to cooperate with security agencies so as to keep the state free of criminal activities.

Ortom said he will continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that have direct and positive impact on the citizens adding, “this new year will restore hope and confidence in our land.”

