Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia, says people from the southeast understand Nigeria better than those in other regions

The Abia state governor made the statement while making a case for power to shift to the southeast in the year 2023

Ikpeazu, who spoke to State House correspondents after meeting President Buhari, said it is the turn of the Igbos to rule Nigeria

Aso Rock - Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said the southeast should be considered for the position of president of Nigeria in 2023 because they know the country more than other people.

Governor Ikpeazu also said that the southeast should not look at the 2023 presidency as a right, rather they should negotiate with other parts of the country on the need to allow the zone to produce the president of the country.

Governor Ikpeazu and President Buhari during their meeting in Aso Rock. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He made the comments while fielding questions from State House correspondents on Thursday, December 30 after President Muhammadu Buhari granted his audience at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja

Ikpeazu noted that Igbos are pan-Nigerians who live and invest everywhere in the country, advising political parties to consider the yearnings and aspirations of the southeast in selecting their presidential candidates.

His words:

“I think that the southeasterners have a right to take a shot at the presidency of Nigeria and I dare say that our qualification starts from the fact that we understand and know Nigeria better than the other states of Nigeria.

“I dare say, this is my opinion. We go everywhere, we are everywhere, we invest everywhere, we are pan-Nigerian people.

“Today, a lot of people, on a lighter note are afraid of Sambisa. But for an Igbo man, Sambisa is a business opportunity. So, it will be preposterous of me not to add my voice to that one.

“However, the question of Nigeria president of southeast extraction is a national question that requires negotiation, discussion, and conversation with all parts of this country and I am least qualified to determine what happened in 2023.”

