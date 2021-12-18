The Ohanaeze Ndigbo is insisting that the southeast should produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023

The group said the insecurity in the region should not be an excuse for an Igbo man or woman not to emerge as the next president

The foremost socio-political Igbo group also directed all southeast governors to immediately set up the Ebube Agu security outfit

Owerri - The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has declared that the current insecurity rocking southeast cannot be an excuse to deny the region the opportunity to produce the next president of the country in 2023.

He said that insecurity was not peculiar to the southeast, adding that it is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the geo-political zone.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, George Obiozor has been very vocal about the need for an Igbo president in 2023. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

Obiozor made the assertion during his Christmas and New Year message sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 17.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Insecurity in the southeast is politically orchestrated to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of the southeast and the rest of Nigeria.

“Insecurity as you know is everywhere in the country and a serious national problem. Nigeria is not new to crisis and conflicts; the only good thing about it is that the country has had a magic solution to it, whenever the country reaches the brink.”

Obiozor described Ndigbo as the most unfortunate in recent Nigerian history, stating that while the other major ethnic divides in the north, west, and south have all been presidents, it is only the east that has been denied the position over the years.

He wondered why the progress of the people of the southeast have been misconstrued and misunderstood as over-ambitious.

However, he praised the Igbo talents and abilities that are usually turned from adversities into advantages, obstacles into opportunities and difficulties into dividends which make others envy them.

He added:

“Today, Nigeria president of Igbo extraction is imperative and an idea whose time has come. Definitely, our history and political reality in our country make it a national necessity which is anchored on equity, justice, and fairness.”

He also called on the southeast governors to as a matter of urgency live up to expectations by rolling out the security outfit “Ebubeagu” before the end of the year.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

Meanwhile, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

2023: Buhari silently supporting Igbo presidency, says Okechukwu

In a related development, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

Okechukwu also said some other prominent Nigerians are supporting the Igbo presidency project, but he didn't mention any names.

He also appealed to Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng News