The debate regarding the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari is still on in the country ahead of the 2023 election

Recently, the new minister of state for works and housing, Mu’azu Sambo said that the president has the right plans in place for Nigeria

The minister noted further that Buhari's importance would be felt greatly after the end of his tenure in 2023

Abuja- Mu’azu Sambo, the newly appointed minister of state for works and housing, on Wednesday, says President Muhammadu Buhari, has chosen the right direction for infrastructure development in the country.

The Punch reports that Sambo made this assertion when he assumed office on Wednesday, December 29.

The minister was received by the permanent secretary, Babangida Hussaini, and staff members of the ministry stated that Nigerians, who doubted Buhari’s capacity would only realise his importance after he leaves office.

The minister has assured full cooperation with his senior colleague, Babatunde Fashola (SAN). Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He pointed out that he would be fulfilled if within the time he was in the ministry, he was able to help the president “leave some legacies behind in infrastructure development across the country.”

