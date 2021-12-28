Governor Aminu Bello Masari has said the southern region of Nigeria should produce the country's next president

The Katsina state governor explained that power shift from the north to the south would help strengthen Nigeria's confederation system

Masari said while it is true that the constitution does not make shift power compulsory, it is also not unconstitutional to adopt power rotation

Katsina state - Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina state, says Southern Nigeria should produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

Daily Trust reported that Governor Masari said this on Tuesday, December 28, at his residence, explaining that the power shift to the south would help consolidate the nation’s confederation system.

Governor Masari of Katsina state has explained why he wants the presidency to shift to the south in 2023. Photo credit: Bashir Ya'u

He was quoted to have said:

“Let me make my position very clear. This constitution is made for us, not us made for the constitution. Yes, constitution does not say we must shift power, but if you shift have you violated any part of the constitution?”

“I still believe that, from my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, until such a time when we have stable polity, I think rotation or shifting power from time to time will help consolidate our confederation. I support that and I still maintain my stand and I have the constitutional right to make such comment."

He called on politicians, journalists, religious and traditional leaders to put the interest of the country above their personal interest as 2023 general elections approach.

2023: Muslim group reveals which zone should produce next president

In a related development, the North Central Muslim Peace Initiative (NCMPI) has said the next president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should come from the North Central zone.

The group said such move is a key move to restore peace and boost development of the nation.

Legit.ng gathered that the president of the NCMPI, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said this on Wednesday, November 24, at the group’s emergency meeting in Jos, Plateau state.

2023 presidency: Prominent Nigerian clerics reveal their anointed aspirant

Similarly, religious leaders under the auspices of the North Central Inter-Faith Clerics Council of Nigeria have endorsed Moses Ayom to be the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The group which comprised of Muslim and Christian clerics called on Nigerians to support Ayom for equity and justice.

The clerics said since 1999, the North Central geopolitical zone has not produced either the president or the vice president unlike other zones of the country.

