Bishop Leonard Umunna, a Lagos based pastor, said he has a full support for Bola Tinubu in his speculated quest to become Nigeria's president in 2023

The cleric who said he prophesied Tinubu into office as Lagos governor said he won't be as bad as most leaders the country has had if he becomes president

Bishop Umma, however, issued a caveat saying that he spoke based on personal assessment as God has not spoken to him on the matter

Lagos - Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19.

Ahead of 2023, Bishop Umunna says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

Asked if he thinks Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a credible presidential candidate for 2023, Bishop Umunna said:

"I have full support for him, as long as he continues doing that thing God told me that made me to prophesy him into office. I also prophesied Obasanjo into office.

"Tinubu is not the only one. I have said it that God has not spoken to me about his ambition for 2023. But I know if human beings agree and put Tinubu there, he will not be as bad as most of the governors or presidents that we have had. That is my assessment of Tinubu."

When further asked if he meant that Tinubu has a good track record, Bishop Umunna said:

"I didn’t say so. But I want you to look at what he did during his tenure as governor of Lagos State. Then, Babatunde Fashola in a paper signed by him, had to thank me for the little prayers I offered for Tinubu and other things I did. They were published everywhere."

