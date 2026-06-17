A young man shared his job experience online with a company that rejected him due to his real name

He explained that he had already received an employment letter and was scheduled to resume when he got a call

He shared details of the phone conversation, which left him devastated despite his readiness to resume

A Nigerian man who applied for a job after his NYSC, passed the interview, and later received an employment letter, has shared how the company told him they could no longer offer him the job after the general manager saw his name.

The individual shared the touching story on his media page, detailing everything that happened to him, which made him feel bad.

Nigerian man narrates how company rejected him over his name after interview. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/az_obi, Getty Images/Hailshadow

Source: Twitter

Job seeker gets rejected by company

On his X page, @az_obi mentioned that he had applied for the job at a company, passed the interview, and also received the employment letter.

After he got the letter, he was told by the company to resume the following week, so he bought the outfit he needed for the job while looking forward to starting.

However, he later received another call from the company telling him they would not be offering him the job anymore.

He wrote:

“Life didn't end when the company I applied to after NYSC invited me for an interview, called months later to say I had been employed, sent my employment letter, and asked me to resume the following week.”

“I was excited. I bought nice clothes and shoes, looking forward to starting work.”

“Then, on Friday, I got another call.”

Young man loses job offer after company sees his real name, shares experience. Photo Source: Twitter/az_obi

Source: Twitter

On the phone, he explained that the company apologized and told him the reason they could not move forward with his employment was that the general manager did not like his name.

He added:

“They apologized and said they could no longer move forward with my employment. I was devastated and asked why.”

“I was told the General Manager didn't like my name.”

Reactions as man shares job experience online

@crypts78555 wrote:

"That one no be spiritual matter, na just bad professionalism. Still, glad say you bounce back—better things dey always come."

@KayodeWellness shared:

"It's a spiritual world whether you believe it or not; there are things beyond scientific description. You can't just explain it."

@JahBlesssaint21 added:

"I’m glad you didn’t let it break you. Sometimes rejection doesn’t mean you’re not qualified, it just means you’re being redirected to something better. God’s timing always makes more sense later."

@MinimalOnline22 stressed:

"This is very relatable cos I once lose a job cos the MD/Ceo feels I have a very strong face and I later met a cleric that told me she wasn’t seeing my face but that of something/someone else. Alhamdulilai for where we are today. Life is truly spiritual!"

@Nedumooree wrote:

"Maybe they are the kind of people who dislike certain tribes. Once they see your name, they already assume they know where you're from. That's one of the major problems we have in Nigeria today."

@Afebu3 noted:

"I be wan laugh but I remembered it wasn't funny to you at all then. Didn't the GM see your name all along? It's well o. I believe you have overcome that phase now. Blessings."

@GROOTPlanetX added:

"Forget all these God this God that. Youre absolutely right "life is highly spiritual" Most times it got nothing to do with God. I have seen things and know that there are custodians, principalities and generational patterns with monitoring spirits assigned to each child born."

@akinsjobs said:

"If you had evidence of the discrimination, you could have sought legal counsel. There are people praying for such opportunities."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared the strategies that helped him succeed in a group interview with oil company Shell.

He explained that the same approach could also help other job seekers perform better in competitive interviews. According to him, understanding teamwork, participation, and professional behaviour were key factors that helped him secure the job.

Man quits care job on first day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in the United States shared his experience after taking up his first job in the country.

He said he got a care job through an agency and was posted to look after a woman in her home. However, according to him, he was unable to continue with the job and decided to resign on the same day he started.

Source: Legit.ng