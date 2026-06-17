A fourth year University of Lagos (UNILAG) student currently studying medicine and surgery has flaunted her academic wins, as she jumped on an X trend

According to the UNILAG medical student, she had 6 A1s in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and 5 A1s in her National Examinations Council (NECO) examination in 2021

She further listed other academic exploits, which caused many netizens to praise her, with her tweet going viral on the social media platform

A University of Lagos (UNILAG) medicine and surgery student has amazed internet users after she highlighted her academic achievements at 21.

The student, known on X as @tosyn__, shared her academic exploits while participating in an X trend that required ladies to share their photos and talk about their academic achievements.

A UNILAG medicine and surgery student highlighted her academic achievements at 21. Photo Credit: (@tosyn_)

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student's academic achievements

In a tweet on June 16, the UNILAG student started by stating that she had 6 A1's in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and 5 A1s in her National Examinations Council (NECO) examination in 2021.

@tosyn__ added that she scored 16 points, which are all As, in her 2022 Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) exam.

She further revealed that she got a distinction in anatomy and credits in physiology and biochemistry in her MB1. She tweeted:

"- 6A1s in WASCCE 2021, 5A1s in NECO 2021.

"- 16 points (All A’s) in JUPEB/ A levels 2022.

"- Distinction in Anatomy with Credits in Physiology and Biochem in MB1.

"- All credits in pathology and Pharmacology in MB2.

"- Rn? a 21 year old in her 4th year of Medicine and surgery in Unilag!

"- MBBS in view!"

Netizens celebrated the UNILAG student, hailing her academic milestones.

A UNILAG medicine and surgery student lists her impressive academic milestones. Photo Credit: (@tosyn_)

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UNILAG student's academic feats impress netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG student's academic achievements below:

@Magnoliamule said:

"You see women like this I would easily fall in love with them because of their brains."

@krisskit said:

"You sef no small my dear. At 21, you've really done well for your sef.. Ahead ahead in Jesus name."

@baby__engineer said:

"You don't need to hide your other head btw😭.

"16 points in JUPEB? That's crazy work ngl."

@austinzamanii said:

"All A’s in JUPEB I guess it’s meant to be 15 points cause A grading is 5 points may be it’s a typing error I assume."

@_dolapothedoll

"Woww so impressive.

"That's Mom. Keep smashing the record, babe."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos lecturer who has 17 academic publications had publicly listed her academic achievements.

UNILAG graduate sets record in her department

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate had set a record in her department and won many awards.

The young lady mentioned that aside from graduating with a first-class degree, she also emerged as the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Life Sciences at the University of Lagos, and also emerged as the best graduating student in her department.

She shared two posts on her TikTok page that spoke about her achievement. In the first post, some of the courses she did in her 400 level at the university were displayed, along with the marks she got.

Source: Legit.ng