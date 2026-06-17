A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after sharing the “strange things” she witnessed in a Catholic church

According to her, she had visited a Catholic church for the first time and decided to document her experience

Her post sparked reactions from netizens on TikTok, especially from Catholic members who had different things to say

A Nigerian lady caused a stir online after detailing unusual events she observed during her initial visit to a Catholic church.

Her post quickly attracted attention and sparked responses from internet users, with members of the Catholic faith offering various interpretations and reactions to her observations.

Lady shares her experience at a Catholic church. Photo credit: @only1mary/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience in Catholic church

The lady, who goes by the handle @only1mary on TikTok, explained that the visit marked her first experience inside a Catholic place of worship.

She decided to record the details of what she encountered and later shared them publicly.

In her narration, she mentioned coming across a communion token, which she accepted without understanding its purpose at the time.

She later gained clarity about it after speaking with a friend who explained its significance.

The uniform actions she noticed among congregants also stood out to her, and she described that particular aspect as the most striking part of the entire service.

She recounted that her attention was drawn to a group of reverend clergy who had assembled at a specific location within the church.

The coordinated nature of their gathering and movements caused her to speculate about the purpose behind it.

She admitted that the scene appeared unusual to her, to the extent that she momentarily considered whether some form of ritual was taking place.

Curiosity pushed her to seek an explanation, and she disclosed that she made efforts to find out what was happening immediately after the service concluded.

The lady stated that she was determined to get answers and did not hesitate to ask questions once the mass ended.

According to her, the discussions that followed lingered among her circle, as her roommates and other regular attendees continued to talk about the experience long after.

Lady puzzled after visiting a Catholic church for the first time. Photo credit: @only1mary/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She noted that their conversations about the church visit had not ceased since that day.

In her words:

"Strange things I saw on my first day in a Catholic church. The communion token. I actually collected without knowing what it was until a friend told me. I don't know what's going on here but the uniformity. The most amazing part of everything. I almost thought it was a ritual going on here. Here I was like noooo I need to see what's going on. Trust me I asked questions. Trust me to ask questions immediately after the mass. My roommates and some frequent haven’t rested since. Which church should we go next please?"

Reactions as lady shares experience in Catholic church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Diamond said:

"That's one thing I like about my church. in as much as a priest has been saying the same prayer they keep using the book to avoid mistakes. we always observe uniform and orderliness. there is always time for every thing you can't say let's do this one now and do the other later. it's same yesterday, today and forever."

@HenriEtta said:

"Communion disc, they use it to regulate the sacredness of receiving the communion by late comers. During service at a particular time, it's carried away, you are late, you don't get. You don't have it, you can't receive communion."

@Chidimmacynthia said:

"If you’re not a Catholic try to a attend a catholic mass before you leave this earth e get why! The experience is different from any church u have ever been to."

@odera global added:

"Nah I haven't seen a communion in dat shape nd dat is not how communion is my dearI served mass for years that I can tell u, that is not communion."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady attends Catholic church in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady attended a Catholic Church for the first time in Canada and shared what she observed about their mass.

She showed a video of what she noticed on the seats of the Catholic church and how they gave their communion.

Source: Legit.ng