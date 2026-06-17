Nigeria Customs seized 1.81 tonnes of Cannabls Sativa valued at N12.7 billion at Apapa Port

Collaboration with NDLEA enhances intelligence operations to combat illegal importation of drugs

Expired pharmaceutical products intercepted, posing serious health risks to consumers in Nigeria

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 1.81 tonnes of Cannabls Sativa, popularly known as Canadian Loud, alongside expired pharmaceutical products with a combined duty-paid value of N12.7 billion.

The seizure was carried out at Apapa Port in Lagos following intelligence gathering, risk assessment and collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Customs Intercepts N12.7 billion Worth of Canadian Loud, Fake Drugs as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, confirmed the development, saying officers intercepted a 40-foot container suspected to have been loaded with the illicit substance.

Intelligence operation prevents illegal importation

Oshoba said the operation was achieved through improved profiling systems and modern detection methods aimed at preventing prohibited goods from entering Nigerian communities.

He explained that the seized cannabls was a highly potent variety of marljuana with significant value in illegal markets.

The Customs boss also praised the partnership between the NCS and NDLEA, describing the collaboration as important in identifying and stopping criminal networks involved in illegal importation.

Expired drugs raise health concerns

Beyond the cannabls seizure, Customs officers also intercepted two other 40-foot containers containing expired pharmaceutical products.

According to Oshoba, physical inspection showed that the medicines expired between 2021 and 2023. He alleged that intelligence reports suggested the products were intended for relabelling and redistribution to unsuspecting consumers.

He described the development as a serious threat to public health and safety.

The Apapa Area Command said it would continue strengthening measures to block the entry of illicit drugs, unsafe medicines and other restricted items through the port.

NDLEA arrests former Lagos councilor with illicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also arrested a former councillor, Sheleru Olalekan, for alleged drug dealing in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State; NDLEA operatives seized 40 kilograms of skunk from Sheleru's residence during an NDLEA operation.

A 32-year-old businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, was also caught with 1,000 concealed pills of tapentadol in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng