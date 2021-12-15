Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state is confident that when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, Nigeria will appreciate him more

The president will step down from the exalted position in May 2023 when he completes his 8-year tenure of two terms as Nigeria's leader

Sule, an accomplished engineer formerly with the Dangote Group, says the president's infrastructural development will make life easier for Nigerians in the future

Aso Rock - Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has said that Nigerians will appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari more after he leaves office in 2023.

According to the governor, the president has done a lot for the country which many citizens will not see until he leaves office.

The governor stated that the president has revamped Nigeria's agricultural sector. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Punch newspaper reports that Sule made the comment while speaking to State House Correspondents on Tuesday, December 14 after a closed-door meeting with the president at Aso Rock, Abuja.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“For a country like Nigeria that has over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, to say that somebody is building a gas pipeline for the utilisation of gas, I don’t think that is a small thing.

“But a lot of people will not understand this until maybe when the president leaves office and in future, when we begin to have LPG everywhere for cooking and LNG so that most of our vehicles will convert to gas rather than petrol.”

Meanwhile, a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has subpoenaed President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

According to Sahara Reporters, Buhari was subpoenaed in his capacity as minister of petroleum through his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari in a case between Simbi Kesiyi Wabote and US-based Nigerian-American journalist, Jackson Ude.

Lauretta Onochie’s Name Missing As Senate Receives Seven INEC Nominees From Buhari

In another development, the Nigerian Senate has received a formal request from President Buhari to confirm some appointments.

The appointments are that of six nominees as national commissioners and one resident electoral commission for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the list, the name of Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, was missing after Buhari initially sent her name and it was rejected by senators.

Ex-INEC chairman Jega advice Senate over Onochie's nomination

Earlier, Professor Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman warned the Senate against confirming the appointment of Onochie to avoid controversy.

Jega also said President Buhari could withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state.

The former INEC boss said this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday, July 11.

Source: Legit Nigeria