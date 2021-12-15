More details are emerging on how Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN scaled a major hurdle to becoming Nigeria's vice president

Sources in the know within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) say Osinbajo almost lost the seat to Senator Bola Tinubu

According to them, Tinubu had at the last minute withdrawn his support for the vice president and insisted on getting the APC VP ticket in 2015

FCT, Abuja - While support for the idea of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN being running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 emerged from the former Lagos state governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, sources say he later became uncomfortable with the nomination at the end and tried to stop it.

Emerging new details from a few party chieftains who witnessed the altercation between Buhari and Tinubu at the latter's Abuja residence one day to the deadline to pick a running mate confirmed what took place.

Authoritative sources told Legit.ng after Buhari visited Tinubu to explain why he won't be able to pick him as the running mate for the 2015 election, the former Lagos governor openly disagreed with the decision of the then party candidate.

Buhari had decided that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would not suit the mood of the nation at the time but wanted Tinubu to play the lead role in deciding his running mate.

Another source stated that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who was then Osun state governor, witnessed the altercation and prevailed on Tinubu that in the circumstances, the party would have to send Osinbajo's name to which Tinubu strongly objected.

The former Lagos state governor said Osinbajo had in his presence argued that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be difficult to sell for Christians.

Before then, Osinbajo had explained to Tinubu earlier during a meeting of a group of people that the former Lagos state governor formed to consider how to push for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, that the move will completely isolate Christians in the country.

But apparently according to sources, that was when Tinubu had made up his mind that Osinbajo should not be even considered anymore for the vice president position.

The source said:

“When the time came to choose the running mate, Tinubu abandoned all other options and pressed hard to be picked, which was why a decision on the matter could not be taken until the very last minute. It was the reason Buhari visited Tinubu that evening in December 2014.”

Tinubu then stated that he would rather support former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun state.

Tinubu was said to have told Aregbesola that "Yemi should not benefit" from the rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket because he had argued against it.

But everyone around that night from Chief Bisi Akande, to then Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Aregbesola all opposed the other options, with Aregbesola taking the lead to explain to Tinubu that Osinbajo remains his best bet.

He added:

“Taking matters into his hands but without a firm refusal by Tinubu, Aregbesola, not Amosun then called Professor Osinbajo. But it was indeed Amosun that sent the car and took Osinbajo to Buhari that night in Abuja.”

