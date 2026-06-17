Chef Sauro Bison joins DANI Restaurant, signalling a new era for Africa's luxury dining scene

The Delborough Lagos aims to elevate Nigerian hospitality through international partnerships and renowned talent

Bison's presence enhances the hotel's reputation as a hub for global icons and luxury brands in Africa

Africa's luxury hospitality industry has reached another defining moment as The Delborough Lagos welcomes internationally acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Sauro Bison to its renowned DANI Restaurant.

The arrival of the celebrated chef on June 16, 2026, is far more than a culinary appointment. It is a bold statement of intent by The Delborough Lagos to position Nigeria and Africa at the forefront of global hospitality, fine dining, and luxury lifestyle experiences.

Loud ovation for Chef Bison Sauro at Delborough Lagis. Credit: Novatis

Source: Original

With Chef Bison joining its ranks, the iconic luxury destination continues to attract world-class talent and prestigious international partnerships, reinforcing its growing reputation as one of Africa's most influential hospitality brands.

Chef Sauro Bison excited about the Lagos journey

Shortly after arriving in Lagos, Chef Bison expressed appreciation for the warm reception he received and shared his excitement about the opportunities ahead.

"I am very grateful for the warm welcome from DANI Restaurant and The Delborough Lagos. The reception has been wonderful, and I am excited to be here," he said.

The Michelin-starred chef noted that he is eager not only to bring his international expertise to Lagos but also to collaborate with local culinary professionals to create unforgettable dining experiences.

"I look forward to sharing my experience and working closely with the culinary team. Together, we will continue pursuing excellence and creating exceptional dining experiences for guests," Bison added.

Describing Lagos as one of Africa's most vibrant and exciting cities, he highlighted the immense opportunities within Nigeria's hospitality industry.

"There is tremendous energy, creativity and potential here. I am looking forward to contributing to an environment where innovation, quality and hospitality come together to create memorable experiences," he said.

A Magnet for global icons and prestigious brands

Chef Bison's arrival further cements The Delborough Lagos' reputation as a preferred destination for influential personalities, luxury brands, and global industry leaders seeking a presence in Africa.

Over the years, the luxury hotel has welcomed more than 16 African Presidents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, celebrated figures from the global music and entertainment industries, as well as prominent political leaders, business executives, and royalty from around the world.

Its global appeal was also demonstrated when it hosted the African debut of Italian luxury fashion house Angelo Galasso, showcasing its ability to attract internationally recognised brands eager to explore opportunities on the continent.

DANI restaurant eyes Michelin-level excellence

For DANI Restaurant, the appointment of Chef Sauro Bison represents a strategic move to elevate Lagos' fine dining landscape.

The restaurant has steadily built a reputation for excellence, consistency, and unforgettable culinary experiences. With Michelin-level expertise now leading its kitchen, DANI is positioning itself as one of Africa's premier dining destinations.

Industry experts believe such milestones are crucial for the growth of Africa's luxury tourism and lifestyle sectors.

Nigerian chefs celebrate iconic Sauro at Delborough Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

As demand for premium experiences continues to rise, The Delborough Lagos is proving that Africa is no longer simply participating in global luxury conversations. Increasingly, it is becoming one of the world's most exciting stages.

With the arrival of Chef Sauro Bison, another remarkable chapter has been written, strengthening The Delborough Lagos' reputation as the destination where global excellence meets African ambition.

Nigerian states with the highest number of hotels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s hospitality industry is thriving, with certain states standing out as major hubs for hotels and accommodation.

Data from Hotels.ng quoted by Statisense reveals the states with the highest number of hotels listed, showing clear regional trends.

Lagos tops the chart with 3,648 hotels, making it the undisputed centre of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Source: Legit.ng