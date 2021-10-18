Governor Yahaya Bello has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to make public the owner of the missing money mistakenly linked to him

Bello said the commission had only taken to the withdrawal of the suit filed against the state government as a face-saving mission

The governor also urged the general public to demand that the EFCC publicise the true owners of the money that was linked to the state

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, October 17, challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to disclose the owner of the missing N20 billion previously linked to him and the state government by the commission.

The governor had been accused of the EFCC of covering over N20 billion belonging to the Kogi state government in a secret account.

Governor has called on the general public to prevail on the EFCC to disclose the owner of the missing money.

Source: Facebook

Following its allegation, the EFCC froze the accounts of the Kogi state government under the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, on the order of a Lagos state High Court in August 2021.

However, in a new twist, the EFCC announced a withdrawal of the suit against the state which sought the forfeiture of the N20 billion bailout funds.

The demand for a public apology by Governor Yahaya Bello

It is in reaction to the withdrawal of the suit that Governor Bello challenged the commission to make public the owner of the fund previously linked to him.

In a statement by the Kogi state commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor alleged that the anti-graft agency was concealing some facts that were important to the general public.

Is EFCC truly on a face-saving mission?

Fanwo said the anti-graft agency is focused on a face-saving mission with its withdrawal of suit statement rather than facing the public with the facts.

He also urged Nigerians to demand a public inquiry from the EFCC and mandate the commission to release the name of the individual or organisation that owns the missing money.

The Kogi state government also demanded a public apology from the EFCC as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC had withdrawn its suit against the Kogi state government.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that the state government kept the money earmarked for the payment of salaries for Kogi civil servants.

According to the commission, the money was locked up in an interest-yielding bank account by the state government under Yahaya Bello.

According to the commission, the case was withdrawn after the bank involved reportedly agreed to return the money to the CBN for proper handling and refund.

In other news, Governor Bello had openly embarrassed a Chinese contractor on the site of an infrastructural project in Kogi state.

The governor who visited the site of the project was displeased with the quality of work being done by the contractor.

He went ahead lashing out at the contractor for carrying out shoddy work on the site.

