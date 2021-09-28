An emerging video has captured the moment the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, stormed a construction site in the state

Governor Yahaya Bello was seen chiding the Chinese contractor for doing a shoddy job describing the work done as zero

The 46-year-old governor went on to give the Chinese contractor till December 2021 to fix the work

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, visited a site in the state and wasn't pleased with the work on ground.

In a video shared on Instagram by Instagblog9ja, the governor chided the Chinese contractor handling the project for doing a shoddy job.

The governor chided the contractor for doing a shoddy job Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Goldmyne reports that the project site the governor visited is a hospital renovation.

The governor slammed the contractor for showing a lack of capacity, describing the work done so far as zero.

Governor Bello directed the contractor to get the job done latest by December 2021.

He added that his administration always strives to ensure that infrastructural projects are executed at international standards.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@homosapien1403 wrote:

"And Mr Gov is not ashamed of himself. There are very skilled Engineers in the country give them projects too."

@lifestyle_2335 said:

"All this one na strategy! You go shock self say all this people no Dey work for the company!! Showbiz "

@obarotiblaze remarked:

"Movie and campaign strategy. Man wants to go viral. Show us the work let's see if it's properly done or not."

@nofilters0880 opined:

"He should gettat with his lame campaign gimmick.... nobody will vote .he will never be president of Nigeria."

@fishlov3 reacted:

"Your own governance sef na zero raise to power 100. See as he dey call dem like say na him be their papa. And he go say he dey serve people o."

Edo state government takes action after video of a bad road in the state went viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo state government had swung into action after a man made a video showcasing a bad road in the state.

On Governor Godwin Obaseki's Facebook page, it was revealed that the government had ordered the immediate arrest of the person in charge of the project after it was found that he indeed did a shoddy job.

The same media revealed that as a way to save the situation, the Edo government took over the project at Akoko-Edo local government.

Source: Legit.ng