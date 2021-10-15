Ikoyi, Lagos -A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, October 15, granted a motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking to withdraw a suit against the Kogi state government.

The anti-graft agency had filed the suit, seeking an interim order to freeze the sum of the N19.3 billion bailout fund in the account of the Kogi state government, PM News reported.

EFCC had alleged that the money meant for the payment of salaries of the state workers was domiciled in an interest-yielding account with a new generation bank.

However, at the resumed hearing of the case on Friday, EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), presented the applicant’s grounds to withdraw the suit.

The senior lawyer listed six grounds upon which the application for the withdrawal of the suit was granted, The Nation stated.

On its Facebook page, the EFCC briefly explained that the case was asked to be discontinued following the decision of the management of the bank involved to return the money (N19, 333,333,333.36) back to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice Aneke held:

“I have listened to the submission of the learned Silk for the application, Mr Kemi Pinheiro SAN vis-a-vis perused the motion to withdraw. My humble opinion is that application is meritorious and ought to be granted

“Accordingly, the application is granted as prayed.”

