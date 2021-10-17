Senator Stella Oduah has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Andy Uba would win the Anambra election

The former minister of aviation recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pitch a tent with the APC

Oduah noted that she decided to dump from the PDP to APC to enable her to do more for her constituency

Awka, Anambra - The lawmaker representing Anambra North senatorial district of Anambra state, Stella Oduah, has said any person who says president Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well in the southeast is not fair to himself and the zone.

Daily Trust reports that Oduah said she defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to enable her to attract more dividends of democracy to her constituents.

Senator Stella Oduah has revealed President Buhari’s achievement in the southeast. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Oduah, who was represented by Amaka Ononuju, at her defection to APC at the state party secretariat, Awka, said that she decided to dump from the PDP to APC to enable her to do more for her constituency.

She said as a member of the opposition party she was unable to do much to the development of her people.

Oduah said:

“It will amount to a self-deceit for anyone to say that President Muhammadu Buhari, and, APC do not mean well for the southeast region."

The senator, however, commended Buhari for the level of infrastructural developments his administration had executed in the southeast.

She said the record of the many infrastructural developments done in the southeast by the APC federal government of Buhari are there for anyone to see.

A former House of Representatives member for Ogbaru federal constituency, Victor Afam Ogene, described Senator Oduah’s entry into APC as a boost to the party’s chances of victory in the governorship election.

