Rotimi Amaechi believes he has what it takes to be Nigeria's next president unlike those in the PDP

The transportation minister said if delegates of his party, the APC, pick the wrong candidate, it will not win the 2023 presidential election

Challenging the APC delegates, the presidential aspirant asked them to vote their conscience and pick the right aspirants and candidates

Nigeria's transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it does not have good presidential aspirants.

Amaechi, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this at the Constantial Hotel, Airport Road, Benin, while meeting with delegates of his party in Edo state, The Nation reports.

Amaechi has already got his expression of interest and presidential nomination form. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

According to the two-term governor of Rivers state, the credibility of whoever the ruling party picks as its flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election is very important. He added that the APC would lose the election without a credible candidate.

The minister told the delegates:

“Credibility of the eventual presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 race is very essential, if not, the governing party will lose the election. Out of all of us (presidential aspirants) from the South-South geopolitical zone, who can they (delegates and electorate) trust? If you pick the wrong candidate for the 2023 poll, APC will lose. I have evidence of my contributions to APC and Nigeria. PDP does not have good presidential aspirants.”

Amaechi says Nigerians will not regret voting for him

The former Rivers governor had nothing but good things to say about his time in office. He stated that he has the experience to serve, adding that he found a solution to the insecurity in the south-south state.

He asked Nigerians to vote according to the capacity of the presidential aspirants, promising they will not regret it if they decide to vote for him, This Day reports.

Amaechi also visited the palace of Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, where he was specially hosted by the first-class monarch for over three hours.

Amaechi declares presidential ambition

The transportation minister formally declared his intention to contest for president on Saturday, April 9, even as he promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria.

Amaechi made the declaration during a special thanksgiving organised by the APC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwurita, Ikwerre local government area, a facility he built while he was the governor of Rivers.

The minister who in his speech noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country.

