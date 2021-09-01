The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received six members of the Anambra state House of Assembly into the party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated November 16, for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state said the APC is determined to defeat the APGA and win the gubernatorial poll

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the November 6, governorship election in Anambra state, six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that the defection which took place on the night of Tuesday, August 31, boosted the chances of the APC to defeat the candidate of the ruling APGA at the poll.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has welcomed six APGA lawmakers in Anambra into APC. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the defectors were received by the chairman APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni also presented the APC flag to the lawmakers at the end of a strategic meeting held behind closed doors.

The six lawmakers are Hon. Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North; Hon. Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Hon. Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dumekofia; Hon. Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemmih North and Hon. Edward Ibuzo, representing Onisha North 2.

Leadership also reports that Buni restated the party’s determination to win the Anambra governorship election, which he said, informed the zeal in engaging critical stakeholders in the Anambra state.

Buni said:

“Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC.”

The defectors described the APC as the preferred party and promised to mobilise support towards victory in the November 6, governorship polls.

Speaking on the defection, the governor of Imo state and chairman APC Anambra governorship election council, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the southeast people have woken up, saying that the region is committed to national politics.

He also expressed confidence that APC is set to win the Anambra governorship election.

The brief ceremony held at Imo state governors’ lodge was attended by governors of Lagos, Osun and Kogi as well as top members of the party in Anambra state.

