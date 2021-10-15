The new federal government approved airstrip in Yobe state has been flagged off for immediate construction

The airstrip was flagged off by the Senate president who was accompanied by the minister of aviation and other government dignitaries

Hosting the guest, the governor of Yobe state appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the airstrip

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, October 14, flagged off the groundbreaking ceremony of the Wachakal Airstrip in Yobe state.

Lawan performed the flag-off ceremony of the airstrip located in Wachakal village, Karasuwa local government of Yobe state alongside the state governor, Mai Mala Buni; the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika and other government officials.

The Senate president said the airstrip would be beneficial to the people of the state. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Speaking at the event, the Lawan said the new facility would serve as a platform for many businesses across the state to export goods which are mostly agricultural products

He said:

“I believe this airstrip will not only give an opportunity to our security agencies, for whom we doing this in the first place, but also improve on the economic activities of this part of the country.”

In his address, the state governor said airstrip signifies the importance and commitment of the federal government to the people of Yobe state.

The Yobe state governor described Lawan said a worthy ambassador of the state for attracting federal projects to Yobe.

He appreciated President Buhari for the ‘generous approval’ of the airstrip and other capital projects to the state.

