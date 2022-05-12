Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has gotten the support of his Gombe counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya in his quest to win the APC presidential ticket

Governor Yahaya stated that Governor Fayemi's deep knowledge as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum makes him a natural leader

The governor also made reference to Fayemi's energy, education, and capacity as one of the reasons he will do well as president

FCT, Abuja - Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged the support of the entire Gombe delegates and government for the presidential ambition of Ekiti state governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

The governor's endorsement was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of Fayemi's campaign team, Femi Ige on Thursday, May 12.

Governor Yahaya and Governor Fayemi exchanging pleasantries during the event. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

He said Governor Yahaya who received the campaign team of Fayemi, said with the Ekiti governor's deep knowledge as the chairman of the governors' forum:

He's undeniably the best among the presidential aspirants who have been here and we will back him to the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Continuing, Governor Yahaya said:

“Fayemi has widely acknowledged experience, energy capacity, and deep knowledge. These are the qualities we need at this critical moment in Nigeria. My brother Fayemi, you have our support because we are convinced that Nigeria needs you.

“I have been encouraged by your consensus-building capabilities and I personally encouraged you to step out for the big job, and I am happy that you have taken up the challenge.”

Responding according to the statement, the Ekiti state governor thanked his Gombe counterpart and the delegates for the reception, promising not to take the endorsement and the love shown to him for granted.

Fayemi hinged the core program of his government if elected on security, economy, energy, and job creation.

He said:

“Any government that can successfully tackle this would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discouraging the urge to secede and address our perennial problem of youth restiveness.”

Continuing, Fayemi said he may not be the richest among the aspirants but added:

“History has shown us that the richest or children of the richest have never ruled Nigeria.

“Tafawa Balewa was a teacher, Shagari a headmaster, Obasanjo had no money when he left prison, Umar Yar'Adua was a university teacher, Jonathan had no shoes and of course, we know the background of our current president.

“Nigeria needs a president who will make the Onitsha man feel comfortable in Sokoto and the Kano man feel at home in Ibadan or Awka. I feel this best describes me and I promise not to let you down.”

2023: Fayemi reveals why there are many APC presidential aspirants

Governor Fayemi had earlier offered an insight as to why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi who is among 25 aspirants that have so far picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

2023: I’ll decentralise governance if elected president, says Fayemi

Governor Fayemi had earlier announced that he will decentralise governance if elected as Nigeria's next president.

Fayemi made the comment while announcing his presidential ambition on Wednesday, May 4 in Abuja.

He also expressed confidence in picking the APC presidential ticket either by direct or indirect primary election.

Source: Legit.ng