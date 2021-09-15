The APC in Yobe has welcomed a former lawmaker in the state, Audu Babale, with his supporters

Babale was said to have defected to the ruling party due to the love for the leadership style of Governor Mai Mala Buni

The state government, on behalf of the party, said the defectors will never suffer marginalisation in their newfound platform

A former Member of Yobe state House of Assembly who represented Goya/Ngeji Constituency in Fika local government area, Audu Babale, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Confirming Babale's defection alongside that of his many supporters, a media aide to the state deputy governor, on Tuesday, said the defectors’ decision was due to the exemplary leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni who is also the chairman of the AOC caretaker committee, Punch reports.

The former lawmaker said he loves Buni's leadership style (Photo: APC)

Source: Facebook

The deputy governor, Idi Gubana, also assured the new members that they will enjoy equal and fair treatment as they work to take the ruling party to greater heights, PM News added.

He added the governor carries everyone along, irrespective of political affiliations.

