Mai Mala Buni, the national caretaker chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the court order sacking him

A high court sitting in Delta in Asaba, the capital of Delta state on Wednesday, September 1, stopped him from acting as APC chairman

The ruling party is enmeshed in crisis over the legality of Governor Buni as the chairman of the APC

Damaturu, Yobe - The national chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni has reacted to his sack.

Vanguard reports that the court order by Delta state High Court in Asaba on Wednesday, September 1, allegedly restrained Buni from acting as chairman.

Governor Mai Mala Buni has said the Delta high court order not binding on him. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that he said that the order is not binding on as the APC caretaker chairman.

The governor spoke through a statement by his director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, on Thursday, September 1, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said only mischief-makers were misinterpreting the order as it was directed at the Delta state caretaker chairman and not him, Buni.

The statement read:

“Mr. Elvis Ayomanor and seven others on 19th August instituted a case against the APC and its leadership in a High Court of Justice, Asaba, Delta state, challenging the outcome of the party’s ward congress of 31st July, 2021.

“The applicants also sought the court to issue interim injunction to restrain the chairman and members of the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee from acting or parading themselves as leaders of the party pending the determination of the case against the outcome of the ward congress in Delta state before the court."

Court sacks Governor Buni as APC caretaker chairman, stop LGA congress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Delta state capital stopped the scheduled local government congresses of the APC slated for October 4.

It was reported that the court also restrained Governor Buni from parading as the caretaker chairman of the APC until the determination of a substantive suit.

The deputy chairman of the APC, Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor, who led other officials of the Delta APC, had approached the court following the July 10, 2021 ward congress, which was allegedly hijacked.

Source: Legit.ng