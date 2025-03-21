Mother Buys Car, iPhone 16 and Other Gifts For Daughter’s 16th Birthday, Celebrant’s Reaction Trends
- A Nigerian mum went the extra mile to celebrate her daughter's birthday with expensive luxury gifts
- She got her daughter 16 gifts including a car, an iPhone 16 and a box of cash, sparking reactions from the celebrant
- Many reacted after seeing the amount given to the young girl and other luxurious birthday gifts
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A Nigerian mum gave her daughter 16 gifts for her 16th birthday, sparking reactions on social media.
The celebrant received a car, an iPhone 16 and other expensive items on her birthday.
In a TikTok video by @pophut.ng, who planned the surprise, the items given to the girl were listed.
16-year-old gets car, iPhone 16 on birthday
Aside from the car and iPhone 16, the celebrant’s mother gave her an expensive wig, a Stanley Cup, and a box of N1 million cash.
Other gifts include an iPad, an Apple Pencil, a designer bag, a Bible, a teddy bear, gold jewellery, G and D slides, and many more.
Teacher forced to hit gym after hearing little girl's remark about her appearance in class, video trends
The celebrant was so emotional after seeing the gifts as she appreciated her mother, who danced with her in the video.
The video was captioned:
“We definitely know this would completely go viral. We had such a beautiful time delivering this. Happy Birthday Once Again ARINOLA.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail girl’s 16th birthday gifts
@Yhemicrown said:
"God make my hustle pay and crown my efforts and make me rich, I also want to do more than arinola mom for my children."
@HAIRSTYLIST IN IBADAN/LAGOS said:
"Arinola is such a beautiful and calm girl. Also this is giving the vibe of the only child…no offense."
@Aiyanyenwangbon Happ said:
"When she come off age and start dating, to impress her go hard, what will you do for her that her mum haven’t? This is beautiful."
@Black Truth said:
"Arinloa must have been a good child to deserve this much love."
@Shukrah said:
"I wouldn’t mind doing this for my well-behaved baby when it’s time to go to uni . I’ll like to make sure she lacks nothing in school that may cause distraction."
@Style with D said:
"Lord bless me to do more than this for my siblings including my children. I've never experienced surprise before but bless me to surprise my loved ones."
LostInMyEmotions said:
"Make I get money first my kids go too tire for gifts and surprises I swear since their mum didn’t get to know that feeling they will know how it feels."
In a related story, a lady got an iPhone 16 and a car for her birthday while a man shared his sister’s reaction after buying her an iPhone 16.
Parents throw surprise party for daughter's 15th birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple trended over how they celebrated their daughter’s birthday at the latter’s school.
They stormed their daughter’s class with a trumpeter, money bouquets, and cake for her 15th birthday.
The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinion on the lavish birthday celebration.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng