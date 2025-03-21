A Nigerian mum went the extra mile to celebrate her daughter's birthday with expensive luxury gifts

She got her daughter 16 gifts including a car, an iPhone 16 and a box of cash, sparking reactions from the celebrant

Many reacted after seeing the amount given to the young girl and other luxurious birthday gifts

A Nigerian mum gave her daughter 16 gifts for her 16th birthday, sparking reactions on social media.

The celebrant received a car, an iPhone 16 and other expensive items on her birthday.

In a TikTok video by @pophut.ng, who planned the surprise, the items given to the girl were listed.

16-year-old gets car, iPhone 16 on birthday

Aside from the car and iPhone 16, the celebrant’s mother gave her an expensive wig, a Stanley Cup, and a box of N1 million cash.

Other gifts include an iPad, an Apple Pencil, a designer bag, a Bible, a teddy bear, gold jewellery, G and D slides, and many more.

The celebrant was so emotional after seeing the gifts as she appreciated her mother, who danced with her in the video.

The video was captioned:

“We definitely know this would completely go viral. We had such a beautiful time delivering this. Happy Birthday Once Again ARINOLA.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail girl’s 16th birthday gifts

@Yhemicrown said:

"God make my hustle pay and crown my efforts and make me rich, I also want to do more than arinola mom for my children."

@HAIRSTYLIST IN IBADAN/LAGOS said:

"Arinola is such a beautiful and calm girl. Also this is giving the vibe of the only child…no offense."

@Aiyanyenwangbon Happ said:

"When she come off age and start dating, to impress her go hard, what will you do for her that her mum haven’t? This is beautiful."

@Black Truth said:

"Arinloa must have been a good child to deserve this much love."

@Shukrah said:

"I wouldn’t mind doing this for my well-behaved baby when it’s time to go to uni . I’ll like to make sure she lacks nothing in school that may cause distraction."

@Style with D said:

"Lord bless me to do more than this for my siblings including my children. I've never experienced surprise before but bless me to surprise my loved ones."

LostInMyEmotions said:

"Make I get money first my kids go too tire for gifts and surprises I swear since their mum didn’t get to know that feeling they will know how it feels."

Parents throw surprise party for daughter's 15th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple trended over how they celebrated their daughter’s birthday at the latter’s school.

They stormed their daughter’s class with a trumpeter, money bouquets, and cake for her 15th birthday.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinion on the lavish birthday celebration.

