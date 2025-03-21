A teacher has shared her experience with a child in her class who had an unfair thing to say about her physical appearance

A teacher's recent encounter with a pupil who made mean remarks about her appearance has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the child boldly expressing her opinion, leaving the teacher visibly taken aback.

Child calls her teacher fat and ugly

Identified as @iamdonshay on TikTok, the teacher revealed that the child's hurtful words had a serious impact on her.

The child had boldly looked into her eyes in class to state clearly that she looked fat and ugly.

"You're fat and ugly," the child said without stuttering.

Despite the initial shock, the teacher took the high road, using the experience as a catalyst for self-improvement.

In a brief caption accompanying the video, the teacher admitted that the child's comments had humbled her, causing her to recommit to her fitness journey.

In her words:

"POV: My student called me fat. My student definitely humble me. I've been in the gym nonstop."

Reactions trail teacher's experience with pupil

The video, which quickly went viral, garnered a plethora of reactions from TikTok users.

While some condemned the child's behaviour, others praised the teacher's gracious response.

@Xaivier.j said:

"My inner Aaron the plumber would’ve came out."

@Nifemiii wrote:

"Thank God I ain't teacher. I can't take it."

@Ni Hao Kaylan said:

"Me: “That’s why the boogie man live under your bed” Try ya mammy not me."

@OMGanother.username said:

"Girl a picture from their mama IG woulda been on the board the next day. No explanation required."

@Imjust_G said:

"I need the rest, cuz I wanna know how you responded."

@user6243472061971 said:

"The fact that y'all be letting the opinions of children who are still learning and growing bother you is beyond me."

@Bird said:

"I be having to remember these are CHILDREN, then again idc we the new adults so imma defend myself."

@BlackSheep_LoneWolf said:

"The fact that everyone in the comment saying yo momma is so valid. Why are we like this."

@multifacethicwoman reacted:

"Gods know how to do the things because the schools never call me even for a interview."

@Tiffany Burks said:

"Lmao note to self stop applying at these schools until I get to my goal weight. You look amazing by the way before and after!"

@agirlfromfresno said:

"Yea one of my students asked if I was eating a salad. And the other screamed out she should be broke my soul."

@Mya Monae’ added:

"Lmaooo this is why I teach middle school cause I can take it to hell for laughs and giggles and gain respect simultaneously."

Watch the video here:

Teacher reacts as student makes desperate request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a heartwarming video showing the letter a student wrote to her in school.

According to the lady, she had just started her teaching practice when the student unexpectedly approached her to give her the letter.

