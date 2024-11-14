A lady shared how her man bought her an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a new car on her birthday

She said she had listed those items in her exaggerated birthday wishlist, and her man cleared them all

Many who came across the video congratulated the pretty lady on her new gifts and hailed her man

A lady expressed joy after she got luxury gifts from her man on her birthday.

Her luxury gifts included an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a new car, and other expensive items.

Lady gets car and iPhone on birthday. Photo: @shannyicon6

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @shannyicon6 on her TikTok page, the lady revealed that she had sent an exaggerated birthday wishlist to her man.

She was so surprised after he cleared them all.

The lady said her man was intentional and did not joke with her.

She captioned the video:

“Your intentional man doesn’t play about you. He cleared your exaggerated birthday wishlist which includes a car,iPhone 16 pm, and other luxury gifts.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets iPhone 16 Pro Max on birthday

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady on her new gifts and hailed her man

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Ella Karyn said:

"Our God said “when the time is right I the lord will make it happen” and yess he did…"

@Uk_girl_Monai🇬🇧 said:

"Single people will never forget 2024."

@Just Alice said:

"Abeg make this year no repeat again. congrats."

@D_light said:

"Even if dem erase my memory I no fit forget 2024 relationship people."

@Yourshairstylist said:

"U deserve it ohhh congratulations."

Read more related stories on birthday gifts

Lady gets puppy as birthday gift

A Nigerian lady was emotional after her best friend gifted her a cute puppy as a surprise birthday gift.

She shared a video of her crying as she unboxed the puppy, revealing that she lost her dog in March.

People who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady's outburst, as they admired the cute puppy.

Source: Legit.ng