A Nigerian couple trended over how they celebrated their daughter’s birthday at the latter’s school

They stormed their daughter’s class with a trumpeter, money bouquets, and cake for her 15th birthday

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinion on the lavish birthday celebration

A 15-year-old girl received a warm surprise from her parents who stormed her class to celebrate her birthday.

While the girl was in class with her mates, her parents entered the classroom with a trumpeter.

The 15-year-old daughter gets cake and money bouquet from parents in class. Photo: @helescakes

In a video shared by the girl’s mother, @helescakes on TikTok, the girl was visibly surprised and moved to tears as the trumpeter serenaded her.

They also gave her a money bouquet and cake, while she danced with her classmates.

The video was captioned:

“My daughter was going to school she demanded for our Fresh2go cake with her favorite flavors to share with her classmates as the previous day was her birthday and they didn’t go to school.

“Her dad and I with two of her siblings decided to deliver the cake to her in style. She forgot her mum is the Queen of surprises. My family and I really want to appreciate everyone that celebrated our daughter on her birthday.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl celebrates birthday in class

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinion on the lavish birthday celebration.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@SOMA said:

"Abeg who go sweep the class ?"

@chiemeries.collections said:

"If ur parents can’t even remember ur birthday gather here."

@omo said:

"Fear no make her boyfriend go hug her."

@Elato said:

"Before boy outside do for am, you don do am. Sharp Papa."

@PEROSAYEMI said:

"I still no understand why una dey always cry if them do paranran for una…cos me I go just dey look you and be like who send you work."

@Joyce1 said:

"For secondary school she don receive money bouquet whereas a full grown woman like me with no experience."

@BIG YOUNG said:

That boy with hand fan na her boyfriend

@somchi_001 said:

"The only surprise wey my mama don give me na surprising slap. may God help us that our parents are not rich."

