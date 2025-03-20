A Nigerian woman marvelled as her children renovated her kitchen while she travelled to the UK

Upon her return, she screamed and danced as she saw the kitchen makeover her children did for her

Many who came across the video hailed the children for the renovation, as the new kitchen look trended

A Nigerian mother who just returned from the United Kingdom (UK) was surprised after seeing her new kitchen.

The woman had travelled to the UK to see her child who gave birth, and returned home after four months.

She screamed after seeing the new look of her kitchen. Photo: @simiilolu_.

Source: TikTok

In a video by the woman’s daughter, @simiilolu_ on TikTok, the woman screamed and jumped after seeing how her children renovated her kitchen.

Mother surprised as children renovate her kitchen

The woman walked into the kitchen and was happy to see how well it was arranged.

Her daughter also shared a video showing how the kitchen was, before the renovation.

The kitchen makeover was an improved version of the former kitchen, making the woman dance in excitement.

Before and after of woman's kitchen marvels many. Photo: @simiilolu_.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

“We surprised our mom with a brand new kitchen.”

In the comment, the woman’s daughter added:

“She was in the UK for four months doing omugwo.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails mum’s kitchen renovation

@tatts_bylucy said:

"Wait until she will start asking “where Una keep my special spoon”.

@Bewa’s hair said:

"Anybody dirty her kitchen na dere wahala go start. This is so beautiful to watch."

@wandeRedds said:

"I am sorry for the 1st person to spoil anything in that kitchen. I am very sorry for the person."

@Shawry said:

"Soo beautiful to watch. Can't wait see my mum's reaction tomorrow wen she see's her brand new living room, bedroom etc. I am soo glad to have stumbled on this video tonight."

@Beecee said:

"Mothers are so appreciative and trust me when I saw even the littlest things make them happy,This is so sweet to watch."

@Oluchi Vivian said:

"She will not forget this day, u guys did a great job, may your joy last forever Amen."

@_precious_16

"Omo....na kitchen be this with so much happiness....imagine say na house she go roll for floor, keep making mama happy girlll."

@Wig&Hairven_salon

"If na my mama she go ask una where una keep her gallons and other load ooo…hope say una no troway them…all her native pot and rope."

Read more related stories on mothers

Siblings celebrate mum's birthday

In a related story, a video which showed how some siblings celebrated their mum’s birthday has emerged on social media.

The video showed when they stormed the woman’s house with gifts and cake and sprayed her money.

People who came across the video observed the woman’s house and reacted to the birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng