A man generated buzz on social media as he shared the message he got from his sister after buying an iPhone 16 for her

He shared a screenshot of his sister’s message in an X post, alongside a picture of the phone he got for her

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the sister’s message while appreciating the man for his gesture

A man displayed the message he got from his sister after gifting her an iPhone 16.

He shared a picture of the iPhone 16 he got for her and a screenshot of his sister’s chat on his DM.

In the X post by @GCRtookmeout, the man's sister appreciated him for the iPhone and told him what it had caused.

He said:

“Got my Senior sister a new iPhone 16 and see the message she sent.”

Man shares sister’s reaction over iPhone 16

His sister told him that the phone had caused a ruckus in her office, and secrets were revealed.

She also appreciated him for putting her enemies to shame.

The message read:

“My brotherrrr! lol this phone has caused a ruckus at my place of work and secrets have been revealed. I wanted to say thank you for putting my enemies to shame. You did your big one with this phone tbh and I'm really appreciative. Thank you soooo much. Hope you're good sha. How's the light at your place now?”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s reaction to iPhone 16

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the sister’s message while appreciating the man's gesture.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@iwuchukwuchide1 said:

"She said less. Just get me one bottle of designers perf. I'll dedicate a thread on X."

@OPE_2030 said:

"Bro buy me iPhone 12 make I start web 3 I wan start but my phone dey give me issue iPhone 7 32G."

@SumolaIdowu said:

"Love the energy, you did well brother. Why not a 512 GB though? The updates & applications would almost exhaust the memory. I’ve already used up 78GB & I got this back in October. Wished I got a bigger space than 128GB."

@beri_grizou said:

"This is what we call appreciation."

@chizoba_benson said:

"When I’m countering those feminists/misandrist & they call me pick me,it’s not even about men picking me,it’s cause i have brothers too. If you have not experienced love from family,you go about hating men. God bless you,your sister’s prayer will be for you to have a good woman."

