A beautiful bride threw shade at her ex-boyfriend on her wedding day, sparking reactions from netizens

In a viral video, the lady mentioned her ex-boyfriend while responding to a song by the event moderator

Many who came across the post shared diverse views on the bride’s actions, stating that she hadn’t moved on

A beautiful bride went viral after throwing a subtle jab at her ex-boyfriend on her wedding day.

She hinted that her ex-boyfriend missed an opportunity while responding to a song raised by the master of ceremonies, locally known as alaga.

Bride goes viral on TikTok as she mentions ex-lover's name while singing on wedding day. Photo: @ayoolu.alaga

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ayoolu.alaga, the alaga raised a Yoruba song, indicating that the wedding has made the bride forget her past-boyfriends.

As the bride and chief bridesmaids danced to the song, the alaga mentioned some names, prompting the bride to mention her ex-boyfriend's name, Niyi.

The alaga added the name to the song and the bride danced happily.

The video was captioned:

“This sweet bride mentioned her ex name and counted his loss. When God brings your ex replacement, you’ll know you lost nothing.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride mentions ex-boyfriend's name

Many who came across the post shared their diverse opinion about why the lady mentioned her ex-boyfriend's name.

Some claimed she hadn't moved on while others said Niyi may have done something to her while they were dating.

Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions.

@toolivebackup said:

"Na like this I go mention my werey ex on my wedding day."

ESTHER B (VOICE OF GRACE) said:

"The bride boldness and confidence for me. God bless your new home."

@abimbolaoladimeji1 said:

"The ex name still Dey ring for her wedding day. Walahi I go cancel wedding."

@annnnnny said:

"So wrong. She hasn't move on."

@Abidemi said:

"Those of you that are saying she hasn’t moved on, the wedding should be cancelled blah blah blah….telll me if you don’t remember any of your exes name, unna no get memory abii."

@oluwatobi shugar said:

"Niyi don do her shege."

Read more related stories on weddings

Bride refuses to dance on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride refused to dance to her husband and give him wine because of the song the DJ played.

She demanded that the DJ play Obodo by Nigerian singer Larry Gaaga ft. Flavour, or else she wouldn’t dance to her husband.

Many spoke about the bride’s reaction as they shared their similar experiences on their wedding day.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng