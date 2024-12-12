In an adorable trending video, a Nigerian groom styled the hair of his bride on their wedding day

The man professionally laid and beautifully styled the bridal wig as the bride ate and drank in the video

Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills as others shared their opinion on his action

A Nigerian groom styled the hair of his bride on their wedding day.

In a viral video, the bride is seen getting her makeup done before the ceremony while the groom styles her wig.

Groom styles his bride's hair on wedding day. Photo: @ceesreel

The video shared by @ceesreel on TikTok showed the moment he laid the wig and professionally styled it.

The bride was also eating while getting her hair and makeup done.

When he finished making the hair, the lady looked at the mirror and was surprised at the outcome.

The video was captioned:

“Adorable moment from #meetthegiwas24.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as groom styles bride’s hair on wedding day

Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills as others shared their opinion on his actions.

@nyonyo Joan said:

"You see that kiss at the end that one pain me pass tssw."

@Dolland Kelly said:

"no matter what another hairstylist was supposed to do it."

@Mzfansey said:

"But they ever said it a bad luck for the groom to see the bride before the ceremony. However, this is so adorable."

@Jocult said:

"So the groom needs to finish dressing early and dress his wife up."

@th3_rrick said:

"After this he will pretend as if he never saw the bride since morning and will be crying on the aisle."

Bride eats boiled eggs on wedding day

In a related story, a viral video showed a bride eating four boiled eggs on her wedding day before the ceremony.

In the video, a woman assumed to be the bride’s mother stood by the lady and gave her the eggs.

Many who came across the video were surprised and asked about the significance of the action, while others shared their opinion.

