A Nigerian bride refused to dance to her husband and give him wine because of the song the DJ played

She demanded that the DJ play Obodo by Nigerian singer Larry Gaaga ft. Flavour, or else she wouldn’t dance to her husband

Many spoke about the bride’s reaction as they shared their similar experiences on their wedding day

A Nigerian bride caused drama on her wedding day by refusing to dance to her husband to give him wine.

In line with Igbo tradition, the bride was supposed to dance as she looked for her husband in the crowd and presented him with a glass of wine.

Bride fumes as DJ plays song she doesn't like. Photo: @igbo.doings5

Source: Facebook

In the viral video shared by @igbo.doings5, the lady refused to dance to give her husband the wine because she didn’t like the song the DJ was playing.

She demanded the DJ to play Obodo by Nigerian singer Flavour before she gave her husband the drink.

The DJ later played the song, and she presented her husband with the wine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride demands Flavour’s song

Many spoke about the bride’s reaction as they shared their similar experiences on their wedding day.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Chinaza said:

"mine is "hard to find by Chike". I shout tire still he no put am, I feel like crying that day."

@chizzy said:

"Na me go write list of songs give DJ, anything wey he play, i no go talk, but i know say na half or even quarter payment he go receive after the nonsense wey he play."

@Treasure_ Peace said:

"All this DJ's and testing someone's patience. No give am food o."

Read more related stories on weddings

Elderly man performs breakdance at wedding reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video that showed an elderly man performing a breakdance at a wedding reception went viral online.

The lady who shared the video explained that the man performed at her friend’s wedding reception.

Many who came across the video hailed the man for his dance moves and shared their observations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng