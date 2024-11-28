Nigerian Lady Displays Many Household Items She Received as Wedding Gifts, Video Wows Many
- In a viral video, a Nigerian lady displayed the many gifts and household items she received on her wedding day
- The gifts included big plastic buckets, coolers, travelling bags, kitchen items and baby bathing sets
- Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and gave their opinion on the gifts the lady received
A Nigerian lady displayed the many items she received as gifts during her wedding ceremony.
She danced in front of the many gifts as she appreciated those who gave her the gifts.
The lady showed off the items in the video shared by @eliteunisex on TikTok.
Some items included big plastic buckets, coolers, travelling bags, kitchen items and baby bathing sets.
She said the gifts were enough to open a plastic and household item shop.
The video was captioned:
“Thank God for the gift of life and thanks to my people for the marriage gifts. What does it take to start a Plastic and house hold business again?”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady displays wedding gifts
Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and gave their opinion on the gifts.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@FAVOU R said:
"Congratulation na for you to just send me one travel bag."
@juliana2002 said:
"Na to start business like this ooo everything don complete just rent small shop business don set anyway congrats mama."
@prettychizzy said:
"Congratulations. you no go like give me one baby bath? fine auntie."
@specialt said:
"Congratulations ohhhh send 2 drums for me."
@mummy Believe said:
"Congratulations dear sis, please 🙏 because of almighty God call a pastor to come pray on those stuff before u start using it please.i might be a little girl but am talking from experience please."
