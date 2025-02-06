A man shared how his girlfriend used a razor blade to destroy his expensive shoes when he was away

He showed the damaged shoes in a TikTok video that has gone viral, as he shared why she did so

Many who came across the video shared opposing views about the lady’s action, sparking debate among netizens

A young man became a subject of discussion when he shared the damage his angry girlfriend did to his property.

The man’s girlfriend used a razor to destroy his expensive shoes and face cap.

In the video by @senxational_faya, the man also showed his picture frame that his girlfriend destroyed.

The man warned men to be careful of the girls they date, claiming that some girls were evil.

He said:

“Be careful who you date. Some girls are evil. Stay safe guys.”

In the comment section, the man explained what happened after many who came across the video asked him what he did.

The man said:

“U may not believe but I did nothing, she woke up one morning and did all this out of anger. Is it a crime to say no to a toxic relationship?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady destroys boyfriend’s shoes

Many who came across the video shared opposing views about the lady’s action, sparking debate among netizens.

@Evil harmattan said:

"If u are innocent ..Take her to court..let her pay for the damages ."

@kingzGotPaid said:

"Omo all together wetin she spoil so don day closer to 500k Legs ohh."

E4ma said:

"I no dey judge until I hear her own side of the story."

Young Dangote said:

"Una go see red flag and close eyes bcus of yansh."

Dxji_Oniguitar said:

"Post her picture let’s be at alert."

Ð R Å Y‼️

"Abeg marry her o because who u wan leave her 4.

Faith said:

"Be careful which person heart u Dey break."

OLÚWAFÚNSHÓ ÀSÀKÉ said:

"My brothers so called girlfriend break his iPhone 14pro just because she demanded a new phone and he didn’t buy it."

