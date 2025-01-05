A bride's mother got people talking after video of what she shared at her daughter's wedding surfaced on social media

Some of the items shared include bags of rice, gas cylinders, cartons of noodles, and other gift items

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the expensive gifts that were shared at the wedding

A Nigerian wedding is trending due to the types of gifts that are shared with the guests.

According to information on the video, the bride's mother shared the gifts.

Pots, cartons of noodles, and gas cylinders were shared. Photo: @abisolaoflagos_.

In a video shared by @abisolaoflagos___ on TikTok, some of the items shared by the bride's mother included cartons of noodles and gas cylinders

Wedding guest receives fridge, loaves of bread

Aside from the bags of rice, the video showed some other gifts given to guests as souvenirs.

Other gifts include a fridge, loaves of bread, coolers, air fryers, small suitcases, school bags, semovita bags, pots, and blenders.

The wedding guests were seated in matching outfits as they received the gifts.

The video was captioned:

“Mother of the bride goes all out for the guests. Isale Eko wedding. Gifts choke.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails Lagos wedding souvenirs

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the expensive gifts that were shared at the wedding.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Opemipo said:

“Isale eko and ijebu i no know who get party doings pass."

@Dat girl mia said:

“Abeg how tinubu wan take believe our story.”

@HRM said:

"With these kind of gifts ,E go be strictly by invite."

@LLIPZ LIPGLOSS & TOTEBAGS said:

“Y’all don’t understand how this thing works. It’s not absolutely free.”

@pure dollar said:

"I know my future wife is here and she needs data. Babe which network.”

@Bennie said:

“This is when u buy the Aso Ebi 750k.”

@Shattimah said:

“U can never see me miss any Yoruba party the one I went to at abk I no regret am at all if u see things way I carry come back no be small ooo.”

@monife said:

“I remember when buhari gave everyone iphone 6 in his daughter's wedding goody bag and everyone was angry??”

@Owivri Tina said:

"Omo this giveaway big o were for Nigeria thing like this Dey happen. abeg make una Dey try drop location on time o."

@ella_d58 said:

“Abeg if u know say your family dey host this kind wedding this year for Lagos abeg no forget to drop update ooo.”

Source: Legit.ng