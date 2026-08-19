Idongesit Udoewah, a Nigerian man, has revealed that his uncle in America promised to invite him over after a video call conversation left the older man impressed

The uncle followed through by sending an official invitation letter to the US Consulate in Abuja for a two-week holiday visit to Houston, Texas

From the day Idongesit told his uncle his passport was ready, the older man stopped picking calls from both him and his father without any explanation

Idongesit Udoewah, a Nigerian man, took to Facebook on August 17 to share how his dream of travelling to America was crushed after his uncle in the United States went completely silent on him following a formal invitation, and he has the letter to prove it.

In a post that has since gone viral, Idongesit recounted that everything began in 2018 when his father visited America and had a frank conversation with his brother, who had lived there since before Idongesit was born.

A man reveals the invitation letter as he calls out his uncle for allegedly ghosting him after a US invitation. Photo Credit: Idongesit Udoewah

Source: Facebook

His father asked why the uncle had never made any effort to help his nieces and nephews back home. The uncle explained that he was cautious about people's character and did not want to bring someone over only to be disappointed.

The phone call that changed everything

To settle the matter, Idongesit's father arranged a video call between the two, and the uncle came away thoroughly impressed. He described his nephew as smart and, riding on that enthusiasm, promised to extend a formal invitation to America. He kept his word, sending an invitation letter to the US Consulate in Abuja after Idongesit requested the change from Lagos for convenience purposes.

The letter, which Idongesit shared publicly, showed that the uncle had invited him to spend a two-week holiday with him and the rest of the family in Houston, Texas. With the invitation in hand, Idongesit paid for express passport renewal and began making concrete plans.

He described the excitement of holding a fresh passport, joking that his accent had already started shifting the moment it touched his fingers.

Then, on the day he called his uncle to announce that his passport was ready, everything stopped.

Eight years of silence

The uncle did not pick up. Idongesit called again. Still nothing. His father tried as well, with the same result. For the next eight years, the man offered no response, no apology, no change of plans, and no explanation whatsoever.

Idongesit wrote that the silence left him depressed and broken, unable to understand what had shifted between "I have a smart nephew, let me invite him to America" and choosing to cut off all contact without a word.

Despite the pain, he said he later found a reason to be grateful, pointing out that being ghosted before departure was far better than being abandoned after landing at an airport in a foreign country with bags, a passport, and expectations.

See Idongesit's original Facebook post and the invitation letter he shared:

Readers weigh in on the uncle's silence

Godwin Peter said:

"I know how disappointing it was for you. But do you care to know if he is still alive, or he is in the prison custody. His welfare should also be a thing of concern to the family. He might be going through hell, but you never could tell."

Uchechukwu Ugochukwu said:

"One reason why I turned deaf ear when my uncles and aunties said I should go and write jamb. I watched what they did to my cousin in the name of sponsoring her education. I opted to learn a skill instead, finished up and asked them to provide working tools and they kept posting me."

Kaycee Augusta said:

"But there are now several means of getting to the USA, and a lot of visa opportunity programs. Your supposedly uncle maybe going through some problems that he may not be able to tag anyone along. Living aboard doesn't automatically translate to living large. People are suffering over there in real time compared to Africa."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man with 10 children had taken all of them to America after getting their travel documents.

Man brings his mum to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man based overseas had flown his mother to America.

He captured the precious moment his mother encountered snow for the first time in the United States.

The video showed his mother entering his car in a snowy location, and Young expressed his overwhelming joy in the voiceover.

Source: Legit.ng