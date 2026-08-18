The UAE government has published a residency option for foreign women widowed or divorced by their Emirati husbands under a federal law

Article 58 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 spells out the specific condition a woman must meet to qualify for the permit

The provision falls under the UAE's executive regulations on the entry and residence of foreigners, and it applies in 2026

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed that foreign women who were married to Emirati citizens can apply for a Non-Working Residence Permit if their husband has died or divorced them, provided they have at least one child from that marriage.

The provision is contained in Article 58 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which sets out the executive regulations for Federal Law by Decree No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

UAE allows foreign wives to stay after their Emirati husbands die or divorce them. Photo Credit: Marwan Naamani

Source: Getty Images

The regulation is in force in 2026.

Residency option for foreign wives of Emirati citizens

Under Article 58, the foreign wife of a deceased or divorced Emirati citizen is eligible to be granted a Non-Working Residence Permit.

The single qualifying condition is that she must have had one or more children with her Emirati husband. The permit does not authorise the holder to take up employment in the UAE.

The resolution forms part of a broader legal framework governing how foreign nationals enter, stay, and maintain lawful residence within the country.

The UAE periodically updates its residency and immigration legislation to address family circumstances that arise from mixed-nationality marriages.

Foreign women who believe they meet the criteria under Article 58 are advised to consult the UAE's official immigration authorities or review the full text of the executive regulations to understand the application process and any additional administrative requirements that may apply.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had announced the children that foreigners can sponsor until they turn 25.

Conditions for foreigners' deportation despite valid residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed two grounds that foreigners could face deportation despite having valid residence permits.

The rules are contained in Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which sets out the executive regulations for Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 on the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE.

The first condition targets residents who cannot demonstrate a visible or verifiable source of income or financial support sufficient to sustain themselves while living in the country.

Source: Legit.ng