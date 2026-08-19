Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American based in the US, has shared a detailed Facebook post breaking down how sexual assault cases are handled in the UK

Tino drew on first-hand accounts from three people he personally knew who had faced similar situations while living in the United Kingdom

The post came amid unverified social media reports claiming Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee was arrested in the UK over sexual assault allegations

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American based in the United States, has gone viral after sharing a sobering Facebook post explaining the legal process surrounding sexual assault allegations in the United Kingdom, as unverified social media reports claim that popular Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, was arrested in the UK over such allegations.

Writing on Facebook on August 19, 2026, Tino opened by calling on his followers to pray for Poco Lee before walking them through what typically happens when such a complaint is made in the UK, drawing from three separate cases he had personally followed involving a church member, a Ghanaian neighbour, and a close friend.

A US citizen who lived in the UK shares why Nigerians should pray for Poco Lee. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/Poco_Lee

Source: Facebook

How sexual assault cases reportedly work in UK

Tino laid out the process in clear steps. According to him, once an allegation is raised, the accused is arrested immediately and their phones and computers are seized for forensic analysis.

Investigators comb through private messages and chats to determine whether the woman ever gave her consent in writing prior to any encounter. He stressed that verbal agreement inside a private space, if unrecorded, carries very little weight.

He also highlighted that even if a woman consented initially but withdrew her consent at any point during the encounter, the man could still face a conviction. Investigators also collect physical evidence from both parties to establish whether any contact took place at all.

Tino's point was that the evidentiary bar is extremely high, and the only safe position is to have had no physical contact whatsoever or to have documented consent clearly in writing beforehand.

On the potential consequences, Tino warned that a guilty verdict could mean a prison sentence of between 15 and 20 years, a lifetime ban from entering the UK, and automatic registration on an international register for such offenders, which he said would effectively bar the individual from entering the United States and most other developed nations.

For a performer of Poco Lee's profile, he said, such an outcome would essentially end his international career.

Poco Lee: Nigerians react to the post

Many Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts on both the legal breakdown and Poco Lee's situation.

@Irocheta Lilian Chineche said:

"Mif most Nigerian men travel abroad, they will not survive it."

@Gift Agha said:

"Osin pary for him, make he too come pray for me🌚😄."

@Chiemerie Asimundu said:

"Now poco go really fear women after Wetin him talk for him song May we not be in a situation whereby na only you and God knows you're innocent."

The allegations against Poco Lee remain unverified, and no official statement has been issued confirming or denying the reports circulating on social media.

Poco Lee's last social media post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Poco Lee's last social media post had sparked concern.

The post, shared on August 16, 2026, showed Ghanaian artist Black Sherif delivering a personal performance of his song Top of the Morning, apparently just for Poco Lee.

The dancer captioned the video, writing that his "guy blackoooo" had "blessed me with a personal performance to one of my favorite songs!!"

Source: Legit.ng