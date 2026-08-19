The Centre for Public Accountability and Social Well-Being raised alarm over alleged violence targeting the Ojaekomo Family and its development partner on Lagos-allocated land

Persons identified as associates of Bashiru Fakorede allegedly invaded the Sapata Village property on August 18, 2026, alongside police officers from the Special Enforcement Bureau

The Ojaekomo Family appealed a court ruling and filed for a stay of execution, arguing the original Lagos State land allocation remains valid

A civil society group, the Centre for Public Accountability and Social Well-Being (CPASW), has called on security agencies and the Lagos State Government to step in urgently after alleging a series of violent attacks on the Ojaekomo Family and their development partner, Shaffykay & Co. Property Limited, over land in Sapata Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The CPASW, speaking on behalf of the Ojaekomo Family, said the attacks were carried out within the past week by individuals it alleged were acting on instructions from one Bashiru Fakorede.

The Ojaekomo Family's disputed property is located in Sapata Village, Eti-Osa. Photo: CPASW

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The group said family members and staff of Shaffykay & Co. had also been arrested and detained on what it called fabricated firearms allegations.

Alleged Police Involvement and Property Demolition

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the group said Fakorede's associates entered the property alongside officers from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of the Lagos State Police Command and took family members into custody.

According to the CPASW, firearms were later presented at the command and attributed to those arrested, but the allegation was disputed after a senior police officer familiar with Fakorede's alleged conduct intervened.

Three days earlier, on Saturday, August 15, the group said associates of Fakorede attacked the property and pulled down buildings belonging to the family.

"These acts targeted at the security of lives and property, and the disregard for governmental authority, are condemnable," the organisation said.

Land Dispute and Legal Position

The CPASW also pushed back against claims that a Lagos State High Court judgment had cancelled the original government allocation to the Ojaekomo Family.

The group argued that the cited proceedings did not nullify the allocation, and confirmed the family had appealed the ruling while also filing an application for a stay of execution.

It cited judicial precedent holding that parties should not take steps to frustrate a court's jurisdiction while execution-related applications remain pending.

The organisation said it had received information suggesting violence around the property could intensify, possibly leading to loss of lives.

"Because of the seriousness of this information, the Ojaekomo Family are crying for help," it said, adding that security authorities had been informed.

The CPASW called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Lagos State Governor, and the Attorney-General of Lagos State to act immediately. Specific demands included security deployment around the property, investigation into the demolitions and alleged intimidation, and a review of the withdrawal of officers previously stationed there.

The group was firm that the family would pursue its rights through lawful channels, but would not accept force as a substitute for due process. "What Nigerian law does not provide is a private right to seize land by force," it said.

Fintiri donates 300 hectares of land for Nigerian army

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pledged to allocate between 100 and 300 hectares of land to support the establishment of the newly approved Nigerian Army 10 Division, which will oversee military operations across Adamawa and Taraba States.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday, August 6, during a meeting at Government House, Yola, where he received a high-level delegation from the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

Source: Legit.ng