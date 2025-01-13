A Nigerian lady said her father has ten children and that he has gotten visas and documents and taken them abroad

The lady posted a video showing her and her siblings in the United States of America, where their father took them to

She said although her father does not have much money, she respects him for taking all his 10 children to America

A Nigerian lady who has 9 siblings said they have all travelled to the United States of America after getting travel documents.

The lady said it was her father who sponsored them to America and she shared a photo they took there.

The man got visas and took his children to USA. Photo credit: TikTok/Mama and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In her post, Mama said she appreciates her father for being able to take 10 children to America.

She said:

"My papa no get money but he brought all his 10 children to America. I will keep appreciating my daddy."

A lot of people who saw the video disagreed with her and noted that for her father to have been able to take them abroad, it means he was rich.

Others said their own parents did no such thing for them.

Reactions as Nigerian man takes his ten children to USA

@basiru saheed bukola said:

"Person carry 10 children go US, you said he doesn’t have money. 10 o! May God continue to bless him."

@Tobiloba said:

"He no get money nke? 10 kids walahi he’s the richest."

@De_Wealth_Aluminium said:

"Your dad na agabwo. May Allah S W T keep blessing him. As our own papa no get power to do that for us, make my own children too use me proud like this insha Allah."

@Toluwalope Ginger said:

"I can’t hear you speaking loud. God bless him for you guys."

@Abu Leo said:

"If he get money Na all Nigerian he go carry go Abi. God bless him more."

@Alao_Messiah said:

"He get money jare. Omo mewa tan, Ema expect ogun kankan mo."

@Precious said:

"Haa If he kan get money Wetin go happen."

@Davico 30BG said:

"He no get money as how? For someone to give birth to 10 kids lasan. Talk more taking all of you to US."

@Betalife said:

"My papa no even carry me enter airport."

@Prince Ademola said:

"My own papa go carry me enter heaven."

@hallybee said:

"Best father ever. Lady spends N20 million to relocate to USA."

@Ayo said:

"He too rich may GOD bless him abundantly."

Lady spends N20 million to travel to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared how much she paid as school fees to study in the UK after getting admission into a university there.

The lady who now lives in the UK said her total school fees was £19,850 (N42 million), and she paid N20 million at first.

She travelled to the UK through the study route, and she noted that the amount of money in her bank account was N44 million.

She also paid $650 (over N1 million) for her UK visa.

