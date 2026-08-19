Mustapha Abidemi Hassan, a civil engineering student at the University of Ibadan, opened up about what drew him to the field in a post that caught attention online

He described growing up fascinated by roads, bridges, and buildings, and how that early curiosity eventually led him to pursue civil engineering

His post prompted fellow professionals and students to share their own reasons for choosing their fields, sparking a wider conversation in the comments

Mustapha Abidemi Hassan, a civil engineering student at the University of Ibadan, has sparked an online conversation after sharing a candid account of what drew him to his course and why the discipline continues to mean more to him than just equations on paper.

Writing on LinkedIn, Hassan described a long-standing fascination with the built environment, particularly the quiet way infrastructure holds communities together.

A University of Ibadan civil engineering student has opened up about what informed his course choice. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Mustapha Abidemi Hassan, UI

Source: UGC

Roads, bridges, and buildings had always caught his attention, but it was not until he began his degree that he fully grasped the level of precision and problem-solving required to bring those structures to life.

What Civil Engineering means to Hassan

For Hassan, the appeal of the field goes beyond the technical. He pointed to structural and infrastructure engineering as the areas that captivate him most, explaining that a reinforcement detail or a beam calculation carries real consequence.

In his view, such calculations are not mere academic exercises but decisions that determine whether a structure stands for generations or collapses prematurely. That sense of responsibility, he wrote, is what makes civil engineering feel meaningful rather than purely mechanical.

He also reflected on his academic experience so far, noting that courses in structural analysis, reinforced concrete design, and engineering graphics each feel like separate pieces of a larger picture gradually coming together. Despite describing himself as still early in the journey, his post conveyed a clarity of purpose that clearly resonated with others in his field.

Hassan ended his post with an open question, inviting others to share what had drawn them to their own professions.

Reactions to University of Ibadan student's post

The post drew warm responses from professionals and peers who found his perspective relatable.

Ekujumi Gbenga said:

"Great insight. Civil engineering is about solving real world problems through innovation, precision, and collaboration."

Joshua Olanrewaju said:

"This is great."

Damilola Oladehinde said:

"What a good reason, this is great Mustapha Abidemi Hassan."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan civil engineering student who won three scholarships had earned a first-class degree.

UI student misses out on first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI civil engineering student had narrowly missed out on a first-class degree.

Taiwo, who gained admission into UI via the direct entry route in 2022, noted that he arrived with high expectations and a strong determination to excel, but his drive suffered a setback as his 200 level session became his most challenging period in school, which saw him finish with a second-class lower GPA.

He flaunted his certifications and awards, stating that he changed his approach to study by reassessing his study habits and strengthening his time management.

Source: Legit.ng