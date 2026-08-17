Nigerian comedian Fanta broke down in tears as he announced the death of his wife on Monday, August 17, 2026

The actor revealed his wife had been battling lung cancer since February, describing her as his backbone and pillar

Fanta shared photos of his wife in her FRSC work uniform alongside their two children as tributes poured in

Nigerian actor and skit maker Olowookere Olorunwa, widely known as Fanta, has announced the passing of his wife following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

The comedian shared the heartbreaking news on Monday, 17 August 2026, in an emotional video where he could barely hold back his tears.

Reactions as skit maker Fanta announces wife's death after battle with deadly ailment. Photo credit@fanta

Source: Instagram

He revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with the illness in February and that he had held onto hope throughout her treatment, convinced she would recover.

Speaking through his grief, Fanta described how deeply her absence would affect his everyday life. He noted that she was the one who cared for their two children whenever his work required him to travel, and without her, he said he no longer felt he had a place to call home.

"I have lost my backbone," he shared, conveying just how central she was to his world.

Fanta pays tribute to wife's colleagues, FRSC

The skit maker took time in his post to express gratitude to those who stood by his family during the difficult period.

Skit maker Fanta announces wife's death after battle with deadly ailment. Photo credit@fanta

Source: Instagram

He specifically acknowledged the Ikorodu Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who he said was a consistent source of support throughout his wife's illness.

His late wife had been an FRSC worker, and Fanta revealed that her colleagues went as far as contributing money from their own salaries to assist the family during her treatment.

The funny man also shared photographs of his wife dressed in her FRSC work uniform, as well as images of their children alongside her, offering followers a glimpse of the woman behind the family he cherishes.

Here is the Instagram video of Fanta speaking about his late wife and how she died below:

Fans and followers send condolences

Followers across social media flooded the comment section with messages of comfort and prayer for the grieving comedian and his children.

@yadeagbo wrote:

"Sorry for your lost bro God will be with you and ur child"

@adesegunolayinka commented:

"Eh God... it's well sir."

@tugaoyinlola said:

"Rest in power, Beautiful. Pls accept my heart felt condolences. Hmmmmmm"

@folu_omosegbon shared:

"May God rest her soul 🕊 , May God console and be with you boss."

@iamsegunwearfashion wrote:

"May God let her soul rest in perfect peace sad, so sorry about the loss may God be with you and the children brother"

@bigvaijokotoye added:

"Sorry about this bro, may her soul rest in peace. Eledumare will comfort you and the family."

Actor Tayo Adeleye loses wife after marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian actor and filmmaker Tayo Adeleye had been thrown into mourning following the death of his wife, whom he married in a lavish ceremony in December 2020.

The actor shared the heartbreaking news with his fans in a brief but emotional message, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from Nigerians. He later shared photos and videos from her burial ceremony, but did not disclose what led to her untimely death.

Source: Legit.ng