Isbae U disclosed that he did not grow up with his father, Yoruba actor Kamal 'Sir Kay' Adebayo, making it difficult to bond

The skit maker shared how entertainment became the unexpected bridge that brought him and his late father closer

Isbae U spoke candidly about what he misses most about his father, who died in December 2022

Nigerian skit maker Adebayo Ridwan, widely known as Isbae U, has opened up about the painful timing of his father's death, saying the loss came right when their relationship was finally finding solid ground.

In a heartfelt conversation on VJ Adams Live, the content creator spoke about growing up without his father, Kamal Adebayo, affectionately known as Sir Kay, a well-known figure in the Yoruba film industry who passed away in December 2022.

Isbae U discloses that he did not grow up with his father, Yoruba actor Kamal 'Sir Kay' Adebayo, making it difficult to bond. Photos: Bae U/ Sir Kay.

Source: Instagram

According to the content creator, the distance during his formative years meant there was very little to build on when they eventually reconnected as adults.

The two men initially struggled to find common ground, but things began to shift once their shared love for entertainment came into play.

Entertainment Became Their Common Ground

Sir Kay began engaging with his son's skit-making career in a meaningful way, offering creative advice and even connecting him with actors to feature in his productions.

He encouraged Isbae U to study films for inspiration and shared his own ideas rooted in years of experience in the industry. For the first time, father and son had something real to talk about.

"We just started getting close and realised that we had something in common, which was my skits and his being an actor. So, he advised me on that path, telling me to watch some movies to get more ideas, sharing his ideas with me and getting me actors," Isbae U recalled.

The skit maker said he is grateful his father lived long enough to witness the heights his career reached, but the grief of losing him so soon after reconnecting weighs heavily on him.

He stated:

"I didn't grow up with him, so when he came into my life, we didn't have a lot of connection or things to say. It was when we started getting along well that he died. I'm glad that he got to see me win. I miss the privilege of sharing something with my dad without being scared of it getting out. We didn't get to have that togetherness for a long time," he added.

Watch the YouTube video of Isbae U talking about his father here:

Isbae U says entertainment became the unexpected bridge that brought him and his late father closer. Photos: Isbae U.

Source: UGC

Bobrisky reacts to Isbae U's comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser Bobrisky, who relocated abroad a few months ago, was once a guest on Isbae U's podcast.

Bobrisky was called an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer because of his battle with nth EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng