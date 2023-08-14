A Nigerian man has shared his excitement online after bringing his mother to the United States of America

In a heartwarming video, he drove his mother around in the snow as she smiled sweetly in excitement

While sharing the clip via his official TikTok account, the proud son described the feat as his greatest achievement

In a video shared on TikTok, a man identified as @youngvellz was grateful to God for bringing his mother to the United States of America.

He captured the precious moment his mother encountered snow for the first time in the United States.

Nigerian man brings his mum to America Photo credit: @youngvellz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video showed his mother entering his car in a snowy location, and Young expressed his overwhelming joy in the voiceover.

Young man overjoyed to bring mum to US

In the video, he told his followers how delighted he felt about his remarkable achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He enthused:

"My brothers and sisters, you will not really understand what happened here. This is my mum. This is her first time of coming to the United States of America, it snowed, lo and behold everywhere was covered with snow."

"There are certain things we make decree when we are young, this is what we want to achieve. Even if I don’t achieve any other thing in this world, this is enough.

"For this woman to from home come here to see me, I’m one of the happiest on earth. Take it or leave it."

Reactions as man brings mother to America for the first time

The heartwarming video has touched the hearts of viewers who flooded the comments section with messages of love, support, and appreciation for the special moment shared between Young and his mother.

@Dudes N Divas Emporium reacted:

“I tap from the grace mercy Of God. My kids will take me abroad someday. Ameen.”

@Doreen said:

“God bless u bro I tap into her blessings Amen.”

@ritarpvog65 reacted:

“God bless you you are the best child in the world please take care of her more blessings.”

@andersonbarbara98 said:

“God will never stop blessing you.”

@mercys337 reacted:

“My best wish ever God bless me I love this.”

@user5610355053428 said:

“Bless you Brother. Great achievement, Mama is Gold.”

@Jude A Lucy reacted:

“A big achievement please mama should wear sneakers, so she will not get too cold, congratulations sir, a prayer of every mother and child.”

@user9448381098531 commented:

“God will keep her safe and sound to enjoy more from you.”

@goodnewstobechiop reacted:

“You did well bro. That's my dream. at least mama will receive good medical treatment.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man honours mum who brought him abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse in Sweden decided to pay back his mother in his little way by taking her shopping abroad.

The travel abroad coach named Fatai said mothers are unique and remembered how his mum pushed for his education and helped him migrate to Sweden.

Fatai, who welcomed his mum to Sweden in July, shared photos of his mum looking dapper in lovely outfits, noting that they went shopping for fresh clothes based on the weather.

Source: Legit.ng