A lady who visited her friend who just welcomed a baby has shown netizens the banner she found at the new mum's house

According to the lady, she was not blown away by the banner as she had expected such from the new mum and her husband

Mixed reactions trailed the banner, with some netizens hailing the concept and vowing to copy it, while others found it amusing

A lady has posted the banner she saw at the house of her friend, who recently delivered a baby.

"I trust my friend and her husband, I wasn’t even shocked😂. Would you do this as a first time parent?" the lady wrote as she shared a video on TikTok showing the banner.

A lady displays the banner she found at the house of her friend who just welcomed a baby. Photo Credit: @thephenomenalgoodness

Source: TikTok

Content of banner at new mum's house

The guest, @thephenomenalgoodness, videoed the banner, which had a message for prospective guests who want to see the newborn.

The banner contained things guests are forbidden from doing, including not kissing the baby, or making any negative remarks about the new mum, the baby or the child's father.

Guests were initially advised to use a hand sanitiser before touching the baby, but then the parents backtracked, saying only the caregiver can touch the baby, or unless a guest was given the newborn to carry. Guests were also warned not to squeeze money into the baby's hand or spray the kid with money.

The information on the banner read:

"Dear awesome guest,

"Thank you for visiting. We appreciate your goodwill and support so far. Thank you for sharing in our joy.

"As you already know, bundles of joy are usually cute but also delicate. Kindly take note of the following:

"Abeg, no kissing the baby pliks! This is very important.

"No negative comments about the new mom, the baby or even the new dad (Make I no cry for you).

"Use hand sanitizer if you must touch the baby. Actually, don't even touch her unless you're the caregiver or she's handed over to you. Ema binu, we are just being careful.

"Read the room pls, e get time wey Veronica dey tire of talks. Goan meet Ablad, that one elejo wewe, he get post-partum energy.

"Don't squeeze money into the baby's hand or spray her with money. Give it to the parents.

"These are gentle requests and na beg we dey beg you. May your joy be full to the overflow.

"Signed with smiles on my face:

"Baby Daddy Ablad, for the family.

"With love."

A lady finds a banner at the house of her friend who has just delivered a baby. Photo Credit: @thephenomenalgoodness

Source: TikTok

See the banner in the TikTok video below:

New mum's banner stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the banner below:

Personality Highlights said:

"I love this!😂😂😂.... Na only people wey calm down read the signage go understand the gist!"

itunuoluwa0624 said:

"They are even nice o, you won’t even gat to see the baby till the naming day talk less of touching."

lobaloba_commenter1 said:

"I did something like this !! When I had my baby,send broadcast messages to some of our family/friends that were allowed to visit,my own self plenty pass this one🤭😂very helpful for new parents."

Phaena Blays said:

"This is something I can easily do, I don’t think I’ll accept visitors until after 3 months sef."

MmaArrange said:

"I personally don't go visiting immediately a baby is born, I'll give you a month plus. then when I come, nothing concern me with baby, I'll wash your clothes and help wash plate."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum who welcomed triplets had shared a video of her huge baby bump.

Mum visits daughter with gifts after childbirth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had visited her daughter with gifts after she delivered a baby.

She came to offer her support and assistance to her daughter, who was experiencing the joys and challenges of motherhood for the first time, a tradition known as omugwo in Igbo language, but she did not come with empty hands.

Her daughter recorded with delight all the delicious food she brought with her to nourish the new family, such as yams, fragrant rice, wholesome beans and rich palm oil.

Source: Legit.ng