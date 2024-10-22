A Nigerian woman who welcomed triplets has shared a video showcasing her huge baby bump in a viral video

In the TikTok video, the woman showed her baby bump and revealed herself with the three newborn babies

People who came across the video celebrated the woman and prayed for their breakthrough in childbirth

A Nigerian woman who welcomed triplets shared an amusing video.

The woman displayed her large baby bump as she danced in a cute video.

Nigerian woman flaunts huge baby bump. Photo: @julietchris5

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @julietchris5 on TikTok.

In the transition video, the woman danced with her baby bump and later displayed her three kids.

She detailed her experience in the video caption.

The woman said:

“The joy of carry a like inside you. Simply inexplicably.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Cymbyheart said:

"CONGRATULATIONS. I tap from these blessings. miscarriages shall come to an end in my life."

@prettys_slim said:

when I first saw 1 i was like nooo that baby bump is for 3, congratulations.

@Taolad10 said:

Team big belle but only one baby gather here."

@user2834794215913 said:

Ha! Na wa o, this one na partial o... only you three tan wey i never even get one God you are too much... Congratulations my dear sister."

@Adekunle sept 09 said:

God na two I want ooo three go too much for me."

@MIDE said:

"As much as I want this,God please provide me with a husband that will cherish me and my kids till the very end congratulations."

@Teena royale said:

"This is the kind blessing coming my way."

@Sandra Hellen said:

"Na only me shout ha for this economy."

