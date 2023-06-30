A video showed the moment a Nigerian mother visited her daughter who had just given birth to a baby

A heartwarming video captured the touching moment when the mother arrived to visit her daughter who had just welcomed a new baby into the world.

She came to offer her support and assistance to her daughter who was experiencing the joys and challenges of motherhood for the first time, a tradition known as omugwo in Igbo language, but she did not come with empty hands.

Proud daughter showcases the gift she got from her mother. Photo credit: @mowene19

Source: TikTok

Video of mother who came for omugwo trends

Her daughter recorded with delight all the delicious food she brought with her to nourish the new family, such as yam, fragrant rice, wholesome beans and rich palm oil.

As well, she came with a gorgeous and colourful dress to make her daughter feel beautiful and special.

Find the video of a kind mother who came for omugwo with plenty gift below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother who visited her daughter for omugwo:

@marvellous473784 reacted:

"May my mum be alive to witness my omugwo too."

@Fee_gaa said:

"Lol, trust my mum na."

@finest0582 wrote:

"Some go dey come empty and dey find house full of gift to carry go back as omugwo gift."

@MaryPaul:

"This is my mum. e reach one point I tell her say na only u, Ur ear and ur bag make u dey come no bring anything again. Congratulations."

@user748485885:

"Lucky yOU ... l'm a first time mum....My mum is sick... My baby is just 2weeks old nd I got nobody to do omogwu for me...imagine learning everything online."

@mowene19:

"Oh my God, I'm so sorry. I wish your mum fast recovery."

Source: Legit.ng