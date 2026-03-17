A woman secretly recorded her househelp interacting with her children to observe her behaviour when no adults were present

The video showed the househelp playing, encouraging a baby to crawl, and bonding warmly with the children

The clip went viral as many people praised the househelp’s kindness, care, and dedication to the family

A woman has stirred emotional reactions on social media after sharing a video of her househelp’s caring behaviour towards her children.

The woman, identified as Keishe on TikTok, disclosed that she secretly recorded the touching moment to see how the househelp interacted with her children when no adult was present.

A woman secretly films her househelp with her kids. Photo credit: @kakwanzibabycentre/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As seen in the viral clip, she placed a camera upstairs with a clear view of the entire living room, where the househelp and her three children were spending time together.

What the househelp did with Keishe's children

In the TikTok video, the househelp was seen lying on the floor, actively playing with the children. The two older kids were also seen helping their younger sibling learn how to crawl.

The househelp gently called out to the baby and encouraged him as he attempted to crawl across the floor. The older children joined in, creating a playful and supportive environment.

The scene showed all three children happily engaged, with excitement filling the room as they interacted with one another.

A woman secretly records her househelp interacting with her children. Photo credit: @kakwanzibabycentre/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Keishe expressed deep appreciation for the househelp, noting that she had struggled for a long time to find someone trustworthy and caring.

“Join me in thanking this lady, she has been so good to us. These people need their flowers before they leave our home. I love you dearly,” she wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to househelp's act of care

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users praising the househelp for her kindness and dedication. Some of the comments are below.

Dr Mona said:

"I thank God for my maid. She loves kids with one heart. She plays with them, but she hates doing the housework, which is very ok with me. She will do all things for the kids and even wash their clothes."

Zahah256 commented:

"Bambi I need some one like her I want to go abroad and leave my1½year and 5month babies 🥺🥺🥺yarrabi."

Canada Bae wrote:

"I had one for 8 good years i had peace during her stay in my home, the whole family was happy and at peace and she told me she had found the l9ve of her life and she was going for marriage, I was earning less than 600k a month but had to borrow 1m from our women circle to give her as a contribution to her function she is a family member today,God bless you Rhoda."

DELICACY_CAKES commented:

"Took mine back to school and now a part of our home."

Househelp collects salary, runs away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman lamented as she narrated how her househelp quit her job without informing her.

She opened up about how she treated the house help and how long she had employed her to work and live with her.

Nigerians who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the woman's experience with her house help.

Source: Legit.ng