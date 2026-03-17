A young Nigerian lady who is a graduate took to social media to show off her business

The lady mentioned in her post that she has two certificates and gave a breakdown of them

Many people who came across her video have taken to the comment page of the post to praise her

A Nigerian lady who has two degrees has shown off the work she is doing after her graduation from the university.

The woman posted several videos of her job online, and many individuals who came across the post took to the comments section to discuss her.

Graduate with two certificates takes to social media to showcase her business. Photo Source: Tiktok/xtomarvel20

Source: TikTok

Graduate hawks food on a wheelbarrow

In one of her videos, she mentioned that she has two certificates, which are NCE and a B.Ed degree that she got from a university.

In a viral video that has gotten massive reactions on TikTok, she wrote:

"Graduate with 2 certificates, NCE and B.Ed, proudly selling okpa for a living."

Young Nigerian graduate shows off her business on social media, reveals she has two certificates. Photo Source: Tiktok/xtomarvel20

Source: TikTok

Several videos of the young lady are seen as she goes about selling her goods. She is seen in the clip with her goods on a wheelbarrow as she wheels it around, hoping to get buyers for her goods.

The business of the young lady, @xtomarvel20, which she is doing after her graduation from the university, got the attention of many people who spoke about her in the comments section.

Reactions as graduate shows off her business

Ella’s Sparkling Fingers said:

"I showed ur video to an undergraduate who is saying she is shy to sell in d street (I told her come make I show u graduate )"

Kadibia Millions 30BG noted:

"If no be fake life wetin concern Igbo girls with pizza wetin do okpa."

Desmond said:

"Na the situation of the country that’s why, give up no join 🥰keep doing it one day the lord sha uplift you from this."

GracefulGee added:

"please stop cooking with plastic bags. The chemicals in the plastic sip into the food and causes cancer. It's better to use leaves."

OGA BRIGHT said:

"Congratulations, you are running an industry... Some are shamefully confused and blaming the government for not providing jobs."

Nkem Wrote:

"Wo you get customers ohhh all this okpa for a day you sef no small ohh."

Francess Shuga stressed:

"That's why you're a graduate..you're doing it in a grand style that makes okpa so worth eating."

𝕒𝕜𝕒 “600” shared:

"Doesn’t matter what you do as long you don’t beg before you eat… believe me you’re doing just fine."

UNKNOWN said:

"Una go just Dey shout graduate you sure say she Dey go class maybe na she use graduate Una no know."

KAY’s Treat 🍌Asaba/worldwide noted:

"At least u see money everyday no matter how small or big some graduates no Dey see."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who graduated from Lagos State University is now selling zobo. She said she spent five years in school, but now sells zobo for a living. She also said if she had known, she might not have stayed that long in school.

Covenant University graduate now sells phone accessories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who finished with a first-class degree from Covenant University chose a different path in life.

Instead of doing an office job, Onwuka Wisdom now sells phone accessories at Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng