A Nigerian lady celebrates as her family's application for settlement in the United Kingdom was approved as successful

She shared how long she had stayed in the UK and showed a part of the mails that was sent by the home office to her family

Some who came across the video congratulated her while some also criticised her over what they noticed about the video

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom, Atinuke Owoeye, celebrated as her family of three got officially settled in the country.

The lady, her husband, and their son had applied for settlement in the UK, also known as indefinite leave to remain.

A Nigerian lady in UK dances as her family’s application for settlement gets approved. Photo: @theatinukeowoeye

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @theatinukeowoeye, the lady shared a video of herself dancing to celebrate her family’s latest achievements.

She also shared a snippet of their mails they received as she celebrated their settlement in the UK.

The video was captioned:

“Let me dust the cobwebs off this page with some good news…3 hearts now settled in the UK. God really wrote our story.”

She added in the comments:

"You have no idea what my family and I went through to get this."

Atinuke also stated that she and her family had been in the UK for over 5 years.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigerian lady’s official UK settlement sparks buzz

As she shared the video, some congratulated her while some also criticised her for sharing such an information on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Uchin said:

"Congratulation sis,how long did it took to come out because i applied mine haven't heard from them."

Alhaji Ola Omo Ola 1 said:

"Congratulations to you and your family , but at the same time not all your personal information should be posted on social media…Food for thought…Ire oooo."

taiwo5568 said:

"Why do you have to bring everything to social media?"

Riettas_signature said:

"Why do you have to bring everything online, all in the name of content. Haaaa this is real waaaa."

meiccytheopolinabackup said:

"To us that are in the process may the lord almighty remember our names too, congratulations stranger please celebrate it because the waiting is not for the weak."

LUGARD said:

"Seriously that’s one of the reason why even without data they’re trying to close the partway for others."

Melly said:

"Congratulations please how did you calculate the 5yrs? from the day you entered uk or from the day your visa was issued?"

Kris said:

"Na wa.. I don’t know how people put their success in public space… congratulations."

fiction said:

"But why on social media?"

A Nigerian lady celebrates as her family's application for settlement in the United Kingdom was approved as successful. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng